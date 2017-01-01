Three and out: On Bears’ trick play, turnovers and who slept in

Three observations from the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Vikings:

Turnovers

For the second-straight week, the Bears committed five turnovers.

Quarterback Matt Barkley threw two picks in the red zone and fumbled a ball that Everson Griffen returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

Running back Jeremy Langford lost a fumble early in the second quarter — “Ran into my own guy and didn’t hold the ball like I should,” he said — while Bralon Addison muffed a punt with 1:00 left in the first half that led to Sam Bradford’s third passing touchdown.

Matt Barkley caught a two-yard touchdown pass Sunday. (AP)

“You go minus-10, when you give the ball that was that many times, the math doesn’t usually work out very good,” coach John Fox said.

Trickery

The Bears’ only touchdown came on a trick play. On third-and-goal from the 2, Langford caught a direct snap with Matt Barkley lined up behind right guard Ted Larsen.

Langford ran left and pitched to Cam Meredith on an end around. Meredith, a former Illinois State quarterback, rolled right and found Barkley wide open for a touchdown.

“It was a good catch,” Meredith said. “He looked the ball all the way in. I’m glad we were able to execute under pressure.”

Use your cell!

Bears cornerback Tracy Porter sat out the first drive of the game because he overslept Sunday. Porter said he woke up five minutes before the final team bus left the Bears’ hotel for U.S. Bank Stadium.

The reason: Porter said his hotel phone wasn’t plugged into the jack. He never got a wakeup call — and didn’t set the alarm on his cell.