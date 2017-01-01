Bears 01/01/2017, 05:06pm

Three and out: On Bears’ trick play, turnovers and who slept in

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Three observations from the Bears’ 38-10 loss to the Vikings:

Turnovers
For the second-straight week, the Bears committed five turnovers.

Quarterback Matt Barkley threw two picks in the red zone and fumbled a ball that Everson Griffen returned 20 yards for a touchdown.

Running back Jeremy Langford lost a fumble early in the second quarter — “Ran into my own guy and didn’t hold the ball like I should,” he said — while Bralon Addison muffed a punt with 1:00 left in the first half that led to Sam Bradford’s third passing touchdown.

Matt Barkley caught a two-yard touchdown pass Sunday. (AP)

Matt Barkley caught a two-yard touchdown pass Sunday. (AP)

“You go minus-10, when you give the ball that was that many times, the math doesn’t usually work out very good,” coach John Fox said.

Trickery
The Bears’ only touchdown came on a trick play. On third-and-goal from the 2, Langford caught a direct snap with Matt Barkley lined up behind right guard Ted Larsen.

Langford ran left and pitched to Cam Meredith on an end around. Meredith, a former Illinois State quarterback, rolled right and found Barkley wide open for a touchdown.

“It was a good catch,” Meredith said. “He looked the ball all the way in. I’m glad we were able to execute under pressure.”

Use your cell!
Bears cornerback Tracy Porter sat out the first drive of the game because he overslept Sunday. Porter said he woke up five minutes before the final team bus left the Bears’ hotel for U.S. Bank Stadium.

The reason: Porter said his hotel phone wasn’t plugged into the jack. He never got a wakeup call — and didn’t set the alarm on his cell.

Previously from Sports

 If 2016 proved anything, it's that Bears have a talent deficit
Bears lose finale to cap worst season in modern franchise history
Three and out: On Bears' trick play, turnovers and who slept in
Humble Jordan Howard breaks Matt Forte's rookie rushing record
# bears tracy porter Chicago