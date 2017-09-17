Tim Anderson breaks up Boyd’s no-hitter with two outs in the ninth

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: Matthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT — Matthew Boyd almost had the White Sox number.

Almost. With two outs in the ninth inning, the Tigers left-hander’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up by White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who lined a changeup to right-center field for a double in the Tigers’ 12-0 victory Sunday at Comerica Park.

With fans on their feet and cheering every pitch in the ninth inning, Boyd was bidding to became the first Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Justin Verlander blanked the Blue Jays in Toronto in 2011. He settled for his first career shutout and complete game.

Boyd struck out five and walked one, falling short of becoming the first pitcher to no-hit the Sox since Twins left-hander Francisco Liriano in 2011. He threw 121 pitches, 76 for strikes.

Boyd was 0-4 with a 6.13 ERA in eight career starts against the White Sox, including 0-3, 7.20 this season. He retired Adam Engel on a foul pop-up to third base, got pinch-hitter Kevan Smith on a routine ground ball to second before Anderson came through. Yoan Moncanda then grounded out to third to end the game.

The Sox came into the game hving outscored their opponents 69-26 with 14 home runs during a 6-2 stretch. They had 25 hits and 17 runs against the Tigers in the series opener Thursday.

The Sox ended Rockies rookie left-hander Kyle Freeland’s no-hit bid when Melky Cabrera singled with one out in the ninth inning at Colorado on July 9.