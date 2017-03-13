Tim Anderson has preference for 2-hole in White Sox lineup

GLENDALE, Ariz. –Tim Anderson is getting comfortable in his second season. Just where the shortstop settles in with the White Sox lineup is to be determined.

The Sox used him leading off and second quite a bit after he got comfortable during the second half of his rookie season, and manager Rick Renteria has used him as a leadoff man and No. 2 hitter this spring.

Anderson is pretty sure where he wants to bat.

“I love that 2 spot because I’m an aggressive hitter,” Anderson said. “That one spot kind of slows me down a little, you have to see a few pitches here and there. Kind of make the pitchers throw everything they got and relay it to my guys if they ask me.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (12) watches his single against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, on Friday, June 10, 2016. Anderson is making his major league debut during tonight's game. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

“I like the 2 hole better. But I don’t mind hitting first. Another way to jump out ahead, if I can jump on him quick start off with a double or triple that’s a good way to set the table.’’

Charlie Tilson profiled as a leadoff man but the rookie center fielder has been hurt. Anderson, batting .367 with two doubles this spring, is a free swinger and doesn’t walk much so his on-base percentage doesn’t profile for leading off.

In the meantime, the soft spoken Anderson is getting more comfortable in the clubhouse with teammates and media. He’s impressed with the Sox’ young yet unproven talent.

“To see how these guys go about their business man, it’s been a good spring training. To see the new faces and work with them and see what they got.

The work ethic these guys have has been amazing, off the charts. They come in and work and work and work.’’