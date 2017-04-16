Too much star power as Bulls steal Game 1 in Boston

BOSTON – The Bulls respected the fact that Boston was the top seed in the Eastern Conference coming into their first round best-of-seven series, but they just never feared it.

A big reason? Star power. The Bulls felt like they just had more of it, especially when it mattered most, late in games.

That was on full display Sunday, as the Bulls overcame a slow start from Jimmy Butler to steal Game 1 in the TD Garden, 106-102.

Butler entered the second half with just seven points on 2-for-6 shooting, but strolled out of the victory with a team-high 30 points, including two free throws to ice the game with 3.3 seconds left.

As for Isaiah Thomas and all the emotion surrounding him, the Celtics All-Star scored 33 points, obviously playing with a heavy heart. There was some doubt if Thomas would even play in the game after his younger sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed in a one-car crash Saturday morning in Washington.

Thomas, who was the second most dangerous scorer in fourth quarters this season, had 21 entering the final stanza, and after Thomas was fouled on a three-point attempt and converted all three, Butler was finally thrown on him with just under five minutes left in the game.

He would only score once when Butler was actually on him.

Meanwhile, Fred Hoiberg was anxious to find out which of his young players would step up in the moment, and quickly discovered it was second-year big man Bobby Portis. Coming off the bench for an ineffective Nikola Mirotic, Portis scored 19 points, including going 3-for-4 from three-point range.

That discrepancy in star power was on full display in the fourth quarter. With Thomas locked down by Butler, the Celtics struggled to find consistent play makers.

After Portis hit another jumper with just 1:18 left, the game appeared to be on ice with the Bulls up nine.

Boston hit three-pointers from Jae Crowder and Thomas, however, making it a four-point game with 13.7 seconds left.

Another Bulls turnover gave Boston the ball back, and Thomas scored the layup to cut it to two with 7.5 seconds left. That’s when Butler delivered the Bulls to the 1-0 series lead from the free throw line.