Top Sox prospect Moncada ready to return to AAA Knights’ lineup

Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two-run home run in a spring training game. | John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP

After a week on the disabled list, top White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada is ready to return to the field.

Moncada, who is baseball’s No. 1-ranked prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, was activated from disabled list by the Class AAA Charlotte Knights on Friday. Moncada had been on the seven-day disabled list with a left thumb injury.

The Knights host the Buffalo Bisons in the first game of a four-game series on Friday night.

The highly touted second baseman is hitting .331 with six home runs, 15 RBIs, 27 runs scored, four doubles, and a triple. Moncada, who has also stolen four bases, had a season-high 11-game hitting streak between April 22 and May 5.

The Sox named Moncada their minor league player of the month for April. During the opening month of the season, Moncada, 21, hit .314 with four home runs, seven RBIs and 16 runs scored. Moncada was also the International League’s Batter of the Week on May 8 after he hit .500 with two homers, RBIs and eight runs scored during the first week of the month.

In other roster moves on Friday, the Sox added right-hander Tyler Danish from Charlotte as the 26th player on the major league roster. Danish is scheduled to pitch the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Tigers.

Danish made three appearances with the Sox last season, his first in the big leagues. He went 0-0 with a 10.80 ERA. Danish has gone 22-28 with a 4.28 ERA ( and 312 strikeouts in 93 appearances (77 starts) over five seasons in the Sox system.

The Sox also recalled right-hander Juan Minaya from Charlotte and placed right-hander Dylan Covey on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Minaya is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA, 11 strikeouts and a .208 opponents average over 10 appearances with Charlotte. Minaya was on disabled list between March 30-April 26 with a right abdominal strain he sustained during spring training. He made his major-league debut in 2016, going 1-0 with 4.35 ERA in 11 relief appearances.

Covey, 25, left his last start on Tuesday at Arizona after just 2 1/ innings with left oblique soreness. He is 0-4 with an 8.12 ERA (34 ER/37.2 IP) over eight starts this season, his first in the majors.

In a separate minor league move announced Friday, outfielder Ryan Raburn was traded to the Washington Nationals organization.

Raburn hit .277 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over 27 games with the Knights this season. Raburn, 36, was hitting .318 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 14 games this month.

