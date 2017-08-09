Bears don’t own rights to marquee sayings ‘Go Bears’ and ‘Bear Down’

The Chicago Bears don't actually own the rights to "Go Bears" and "Bear Down." | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Football season is here and the Twitterverse has already been flooded with fans posting about their favorite teams and players, but some fans are outraged by the Chicago Bears using #GoBears.

Why? Well because the Chicago Bears don’t actually own the rights to the trademark. In fact, the Bears also don’t own the trademark to their other marquee saying “Bear Down.”

The University of California-Berkeley actually owns the rights to “Go Bears” and the University of Arizona holds the trademark for “Bear Down.”

The California Golden Bears actually called out the Chicago Bears on Twitter for adding an orange “C” to the end of the hashtag “Go Bears.”

Check out what OC @CoachBBaldwin had to say after Tuesday's practice #GoBearshttps://t.co/Z81sE53fzS — Cal Football (@CalFootball) September 6, 2017

Appreciate the support guys, but that's the wrong logo 🤔 https://t.co/quF1xTq1xP — Cal Athletics (@CalAthletics) September 6, 2017

Let’s hope Da Bears have better luck this season on the football field then they did on Twitter.