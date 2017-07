Video: Mike Glennon, Akiem Hicks on their opportunities with the Bears

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and defensive end Akiem Hicks spoke Wednesday about their opportunities at hand with the Bears.

As this year’s starting quarterback, Glennon said he’s changed his mindset heading into this season. Hicks said he’s enjoyed his time with the Bears and is interested in playing for them for a long time.

