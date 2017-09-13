Want Cubs (potential) postseason tickets? Here’s what you need to know

With the Cubs still leading the National League Central by two games ahead of the Cardinals, fans are anticipating another deep playoff run.

The Cubs announced Wednesday that fans are eligible to apply for potential postseason single-game tickets online from now until Sept. 19 at 12 p.m. Those who apply and are selected would have the chance to buy tickets for a potential Wild Card Game and National League Division Series at Wrigley Field.

The process will be similar to the last two seasons, however, there is one slight change. This year when fans apply for the chance to purchase tickets, they will have to pay a fully refundable $50 deposit to ensure the applicant is genuinely interested in attending the games.

Fans can apply at http://www.cubs.com/postseason.

Applicants will receive an email if they were randomly selected for the opportunity to purchase a maximum of four tickets, depending on availability at the time.

All registered fans who aren’t selected or don’t buy early postseason contests will remain eligible for selection if the Cubs advance to subsequent rounds. Fans may only purchase tickets once during the postseason. Being selected in a drawing does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase tickets to a postseason game, according to the Cubs.