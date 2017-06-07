White Sox DFA Michael Ynoa, reinstate David Robertson

The White Sox designated right-hander Michael Ynoa for assignment Thursday and reinstated closer David Robertson from the paternity list.

The 6-7 Ynoa, 25, is 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 22 relief appearances this season, his second with the Sox, who acquired him along with Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics in the Dec., 2014 trade for Marcus Semien, Josh Phegley, Chris Bassitt and Rangel Ravelo. Ynoa has been used primarily in long relief and low-leverage situations this season.



Robertson, 32, was placed on the Paternity List Monday. His wife Erin gave birth to the couple’s second child, Violet Grace, Monday evening.

The Sox are off Thursday before they open a three-game series against the Rockies in Colorado Friday.

