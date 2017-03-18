White Sox manager Rick Renteria ejected in 13-7 loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. – It’s not every day a manager gets ejected from a Cactus League game but Rick Renteria did just that after Carson Fulmer’s verbal exchange with Quinn Wolcott riled up the umpire during the Dodgers’ 13-7 Cactus League victory Saturday at Camelback Ranch.

Both Fulmer, who allowed three runs over four innings, and the Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda were not pleased with Wolcott’s zone. Fulmer let Wolcott know his displeasure with a two-strike ‘ball’ call on a cutter to Chase Utley that led to a walk and a run in the third.

Renteria went nose-to-nose with Wolcott and got tossed.

“Our manager is here for us,” Fulmer said. “There’s a sense of security here having a manager who will do that for you.’’

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

“We just had a couple of words,’ Renteria said. “Just wanted to make sure he was OK with Fulmer. It got a little out of hand, probably, on my part.’’

Quintana’s back field joy

Jose Quintana, back from the WBC, threw six innings on a backfield against minor leaguers. Quintana was pleased with how he threw, and got into playing the prospects, stepping out of the dugout to high five teammates after his team scored.

“They don’t have too many opportunities to talk with us,’’ Quintana said. “I try to spend good times with them and talk to somebody. I enjoyed this time with the minor leaguers.’’

More important, Quintana said he “threw the ball well to both sides of the plate. I feel really good.’’

Pitchers pummeled

After Fulmer, relievers Jace Fry, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam (two homers) and Michael Ynoa each allowed multiple runs. Rule 5 draft pick Dylan Covey gave up a run over 2/3 of an inning.

May day

Outfielder Jacob May went 4-for-6 including a double, hiking his average to .357.

On deck

Sunday: Sox at Angels, 3:10 (890-AM), Carlos Rodon vs. Matt Shoemaker