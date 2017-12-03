White Sox’ Michael Kopech much improved in second outing

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michael Kopech has a big arm and he’s proud of it. Those 100-mph readings on the radar gun are crowd pleasers, and Kopech enjoys playing to the fans.

It took the highly regarded 20-year-old prospect one spring training outing to know throw for show and pitch for dough.

“These are major league hitters,’’ he said, reflecting on a four-run stain on his first inning of work in a Cactus League game almost two weeks ago.

Command of the fastball, as well his secondary pitches, will eventually determine how good he will be. Kopech wants to make the changeup his best secondary pitch, and that is going to take some time. It rates behind the right-hander’s slider right now, he said.

Michael Kopech struck out four Rangers in three innings Sunday. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“To this point it’s been a slider but I really would like to make my changeup my go-to Number 2 and use the slider when necessary,’’ he said. “The changeup is a devastating pitch when you have control over it and are comfortable with it. That is what I’m trying to establish right now.’’

Kopech, who worked on the backfields with coaches Don Cooper and Curt Hasler between starts after giving up four runs to the Mariners in his first one, said he threw four or five changeups against the Texas Rangers Sunday, an outing that was markedly better than his first. He gave up a run on three pitches out of the gate (single by Delino DeShields, stolen base, double by Nomar Mazara), but held steady and unleashed that big talent the Sox are banking on — striking out Joey Gallo, Will Middlebrooks and James Loney in order.

Kopech struck out Gallo and Loney on elevated fastballs and Middlebrooks with a slider. He tacked on two more scoreless innings and finished with four strikeouts — getting Middlebrooks taking a fastball on the ouside corner — and one walk. He commanded the slider well, featured more of them than his first time out and was satisfied with his change.

“I only threw four or five [changeups] today but the four or five that I threw were effective, where I wanted them,’’ he said. “Even the ones that were balls, I still put them where I wanted them. They just laid off. I was happy with it today.’’

Right now, Kopech has his best command with the fastball, and that is a work in progress.

“It’s an easier feel pitch,’’ he said, “and I throw a fastball more than anything. I would say it’s decent command — if I try to throw a strike that’s the pitch do it with. It could be better. What we’re working on now is to get to that point with any of my pitches.’’

Kopech seems ticketed to start the season at AA Birmingham. You can tell from talking to him he believes he can pitch in the majors now – striking out the 3-4-5 hitters in a major league lineup says he is.

“Obviously I have a lot of respect for those guys: they are great hitters,’’ he said. “But when I’m on the mound and they are in the box he’s just another hitter.’’

But there is no need to rush. Twenty is awfully young. The Sox probably won’t bring Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, who are older and have major league experience with the Nationals, to the majors for at least a couple of months.

“I’m extremely eager to be a big leaguer,’’ Kopech said. “It’s the ultimate goal and the ultimate goal is to dominate at the big league level for me. I realize that might not be right away but it’s about trusting the process we have going on right now and letting the veteran guys and the big league guys at the level already compete to the best of their abilities and hopefully I will contribute to that once I get there.’’

Kopech came to the Sox from the Red Sox along with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in the Chris Sale trade. While most scouting experts peg Moncada as the Sox’ best, ESPN’s Keith Law rates him No. 1.