White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez: ‘I want to be the best’

The jury is out and the verdict will be made well down the road, perhaps two, three or more years from now, before we can determine who wins that Cubs-White Sox trade that caught the baseball world by surprise in July.

For Jose Quintana, the Sox received the Cubs’ top prospect, outfielder Eloy Jimenez, and if he continues to generate the kind of buzz that’s humming around him now, the 20-year-old could make it worth the Sox’ while all by himself.

(The Sox also received right-hander Dylan Cease, the No. 64-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, who, because of shoulder fatigue, will not pitch for Class A Kannapolis in their playoff game Wednesday. Cease is expected to participate in the Fall Instructional League, however. The Sox also got two lesser prospects in the deal.)

Jimenez, oozing personality and confidence, visited Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday for the twofold purpose of acquainting himself with his future surroundings and keeping media focused on the Sox future and not the present 54-82 record they Sox took into their game against the streaking defending American League champion Indians (81-56).

Baseball’s No. 6-ranke prospect per MLB.com, Jimenez batted .312 with 19 homers, 65 RBI and a .948 OPS between Class A and AA this summer, the first part of that with the Cubs’ Class A Myrtle Beach affiliate. Over 30 games between the Sox’ Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham levels in August, Jimenez put a star on his season with a strong .345 average, seven homers, nine doubles, one triple and 19 RBI.

“I truly believe I can play here right now,” said Jimenez, who won’t turn 21 until a few days after Thanksgiving, through interpreter Billy Russo.

Fans enduring a fifth consecutive losing season – the Sox haven’t had five in a row since 1944-50 – are thankful there is hope with a restocked farm system frontloaded with top prospects like Jimenez, who not only seems to have some game but an endearing disposition fans will warm to as well.

“He’s a young man with some power; he can play the field,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “On top of that we’ve watched some of his interviews, and he’s a bright young man.

“If he maintains the consistency in which he’s going about doing what he’s doing, he’s going to want to push that door open as soon as possible.’’

Jimenez has his shoulder on the door, but with all of 73 AA plate appearances, he’s a ways away.

“God’s plan is perfect,’’ Jimenez said. “The only thing I can do and handle is to work hard every day to do my best and learn about the game and put myself in the best position to force them to make a decision.’’

Like Jimenez said, he believes he’s more than ready, but he’s aiming to be more than that. If he gets to where he wants, the Sox will be satisfied with their end of the deal.

“I don’t want to be just another player,’’ he said. “I want to be the best player.’’

While fans of both sides of town might have fun debating how the trade will turn out, Jimenez says he doesn’t pay attention to what Quintana has done — the 2016 All-Star has been uninspiring with a 5-3 record and 4.50 ERA with the Cubs.

“He has to do whatever he has to do,” Jimenez said. “That’s not something I can control.”

Hours after Jimenez spoke, control was something lacking for Sox left-hander David Holmberg, who walked four Indians, hit one and allowed two homers to Jose Ramirez, one to Austin Jackson and a two-run double to Greg Allen in giving up six runs in the first three innings Tuesday.

Jose Abreu, continuing his quest for a fourth 100-RBI season in as many years in the majors, drove in his 83rd run with a ground out and Matt Davidson hit his 24th homer, a three-run shot against Danny Salazar, in a four-run Sox first.