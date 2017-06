White Sox recall Adam Engel from Class AAA Charlotte

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel scores on a hit by Melky Cabrera off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. | Phil Long/Associated Press

The White Sox recalled outfielder Adam Engel from Class AAA Charlotte on Tuesday.

Engel made his Major League debut for the White Sox on May 27 in game one of a doubleheader against Detroit. He went on to play eight more games for the team, going 6-20 with three runs scored and four stolen bases.

While with Charlotte this season, Engel is batting .218 with 12 doubles, two triples and eight home runs in 46 games. He also has recorded 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored.