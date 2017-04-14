White Sox to start all-Garcia outfield

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox on April 14, 2017 will be an answer to baseball trivia question.

If the Sox aren’t rained out tonight, that is.

With Willy Garcia in left field, Leury Garcia in center and Avisail Garcia in right, the Sox will feature three players with the same name starting in the same game for the first time in baseball history when they play the Twins Friday night at Target Field.

According to Elias, there have been three games in major-league history in which one team had three outfielders in the game at the same time, all with the same last name. Brothers Felipe, Jesus and Matty Alou appeared together in three different games with the San Francisco Giants in September 1963: On the 15th at Pittsburgh, the 17th at Milwaukee and the 22nd against the Mets.

Leury Garcia (left) and Avisail Garcia.

The brothers did not all start in those games but were in the outfield at the same time late in all three contests.

The Sox called up Willy Garcia from AAA Charlotte on Friday to replace left fielder Melky Cabrera, who is on the Paternity List. Willy Garcia will make his major league debut. Leury Garcia is making his third consecutive start in center after rookie Jacob May opened the season. Manager Rick Renteria indicated Thursday that May, who does not have a hit, would be out only one or two starts.

Renteria smiled broadly at the possibility of three Garcias in the outfield when the subject was broached Thursday, pounding his fist in a baseball glove and saying it could happen.

There is a 55-75 percent chance of rain in Minneapolis, however, which could threaten the Garcia parade.

In other lineup news, right-hander Dylan Covey will make his debut on the mound for the Sox. And Todd Frazier, who missed two games in Cleveland with illness, is back in the lineup at designated hitter.

Tim Anderson SS

Tyler Saladino 2B

Jose Abreu 1B

Todd Frazier DH

Avisail Garcia RF

Matt Davidson 3B

Willy Garcia LF

Kevan Smith C

Leury Garcia CF

Dylan Covey P