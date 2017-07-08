With power surge, Willson Contreras joins elite hitting category

With his July-August surge, the Cubs’ Willson Contreras has joined an elite group.

Among players 25 and younger who caught at least half their games, only 34 have hit 20 or more home runs in a season. Those 34 combined to produce 52 such seasons, including five by the Reds’ Johnny Bench.

In his age 25 season, Contreras has 21 homers though Sunday’s games, including seven in July and five in August. Twenty have come as a catcher, with one as a left fielder.

There are seven Hall of Famers on the list of young catchers with 20-plus homers in a season. Most powered up younger than Contreras, with first 20-plus seasons for Gary Carter at 20, Bench at 21, Carlton Fisk at 22, and Gabby Hartnett, Mike Piazza and Yogi Berra at 24.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2017. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The one whose first 20-plus season was at the same age as Contreras was Ivan Rodriguez, with 20 or the 1997 Rangers. Rodriguez finished with 311 homers for his 21-year career, but he’s even more notable as the all-time leader with 28.6 defensive wins above replacement as listed at Baseball-Reference.com.

Twelve non-Hall of Famers hit 20 for the first time in their age 25 season. Six are active – Contreras, Geo Soto, Carlos Santana, Matt Wieters, Salvador Perez and Victor Martinez.

Let’s check out the six who have retired.

Bill Freehan: Age 25, 20 homers for 1967 Tigers. Career high: 25 homers at age 26. Totals: 200 home runs, 44.7 bWAR in 15 seasons.

Ed Bailey: Age 25, 28 homers for 1956 Reds, his career high. Totals: 155 homers, 27.2 bWAR in 14 seasons.

Gus Triandos: Age 25, 21 homers for 1956 Orioles. Career high, 25 at age 27. Totals: 17 homers, 13.9 bWAR in 13 seasons.

J.P. Arencibia: Age 25, 23 homers for 2011 Blue Jays, his career high. Totals: 80 homers, 2.7 bWAR in six seasons.

Javy Lopez: Age 25: 23 homers for 1996 Braves. Career high: 43 at age 32. Totals, 260 homers, 29.6 bWAR in 15 seasons.

Mike Lieberthal: Age 25, 20 homers for 1997 Phillies. Career high: 31 at age 27. Totals: 150 homers, 15.2 bWAR in 14 seasons.

All but Arencibia had staying power with 13 or more MLB seasons. He’s a special case with 21 homers and a .592 OPS in 2013 making him the only player in MLB history with 20 or more home runs and an OPS less than .600.

Contreras is hitting .281 with 32 walks through Sunday. Among MLB catchers with at least 200 plate appearances, Contreras’ .881 OPS trails only the Giants’ Buster Posey (.896), and his 3.5 bWAR trails only Posey (4.1) and the Marlins’ J.T. Realmuto (3.6).

There are defensive challenges. Baseball Info Solutions’ defensive runs saved lists Contreras at -2, mostly due to -6 strike zone runs. That’s mirrored in his 16.1 runs below average in StatCorner’s pitch framing metric.

Improved framing will be important to him, but offensively Contreras is on a track that usually leads to long careers.

