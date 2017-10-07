Wolves to face Ontario Reign in home opener

The Chicago Wolves will play the Ontario Reign in their home opener for the 2017-18 season on Saturday, Oct. 14, the AHL announced Monday.

This will be the first game between the Wolves and the Reign since Ontario joined the AHL in 2015. The rest of the Wolves’ 76-game season schedule will be released Tuesday.

The Wolves are coming off a successful 2016-17 season in which they finished first in the Central Division with a 44-19 record and 101 points before they lost in the second round of the AHL playoffs.