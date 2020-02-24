Niles North senior Aquan Smart commits to Maryland

Rewind back four months ago when the high school basketball season began and Niles North guard Aquan Smart says he would never have imagined he would be where he’s at today.

And today, Smart, who has led the Vikings to a 24-4 record so far this season, is bound for the Big Ten and a top 25 program.

The 6-3 guard committed to Maryland on Sunday after taking an official visit and receiving an offer from coach Mark Turgeon last week.

“I never envisioned anything like this,” says Smart of giving a commitment to a program like Maryland. “I worked for this, but I didn’t dream I would have the type of season I am having and my recruitment would end up like this.”

An array of high-major programs have shown interest and have been in to see Smart since he began putting up monster numbers as a senior. He’s averaging just over 23 points a game. But no one pulled the trigger until Maryland did a week ago.

“They are losing their point guard and need one,” says Smart of the Terrapins’ roster. “The coaching staff was amazing while recruiting me. I could tell they trust their players and there is a connection between the players and coaches.”

Niles North coach Glenn Olson also didn’t project his star guard turning into a high-major prospect when the season began. However, Olson did feel he was under-recruited coming out of the summer and, because of his upside, isn’t totally surprised with what developed on the recruiting front.

“Did I think he would be at this level when the season began?” said Olson. “No, I didn’t. But his ceiling has always been so high that it doesn’t surprise me. When you compare Aquan’s tape from his sophomore year to his junior year, and then from his junior year to his senior year, he’s a completely different player. He has truly continued to grow and develop as a player.”

Smart has proven to be one of the most improved players in the senior class in Illinois over the course of his career. An electric scorer with the ball in his hands, everything about Smart’s game has taken a step forward –– from his playmaking ability and decision-making to his shooting mechanics and efficiency.

“I put in work and grinned this summer,” says Smart, who is now the City/Suburban Hoops Report’s No. 5 ranked prospect in the Class of 2020. “With that I had new-found confidence, and I saw growth in my game. It all came together for me as a senior.”

Olson has watched the growth over the past couple of years, and he sees what excites Maryland’s coaching staff.

“He’s long with great size and length for a 6-3 guard who plays bigger than his size,” says Olson. “He’s an outstanding athlete and an elite passer. He’s going to work and get better.”

Now Smart has his eyes set on making a push this March as he leads a team that’s seeded fourth in a rugged sectional.

“If we can play together and with the confidence that we have been playing with, I think the sky is the limit,” says Smart of his team’s hopes when state tournament play begins next week. “But we are in a very tough sectional. Those are great teams that you have to respect and can’t take lightly.”