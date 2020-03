Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Nyesha Rayford was last seen March 22 near the 500 block of East 44th Street, Chicago police said. She was wearing a purple North Face jacket with blue jeans and Vans shoes.

She is a 5-foot-5, 135-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.