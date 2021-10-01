City’s top cop unveils tip line and cash rewards for help in dealing with ‘unacceptable’ level of violence

The city’s top cop on Friday unveiled a new tip line offering cash rewards in homicide and gun trafficking cases after a month that saw a big jump in the number of shootings over the same period one year ago.

“There is too much violence in our city and it’s unacceptable, and we’re going to use any and all tools we can to bring these offenders to justice,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday during a briefing at police headquarters.

There were 386 shootings in the city during September compared with 307 last year and 209 in 2019, according to police data. Homicides were up slightly for September 2021 with 89 compared with 81 in 2020. But there were only 53 homicides in September 2019.

For the year to date, there have been 2,726 shootings compared with 2,466 in 2020 and 1,633 in 2019. As of Sept. 30, the city has logged 616 homicides this year compared with 592 for the same period last year and 392 in 2019.

The tip line offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to a conviction in a gun trafficking case and up to $15,000 in a homicide case, Brown said. Callers may remain anonymous, Brown said.

“We want the information to be able to bring these people to justice, and we want to encourage any and all to come forward with information,” Brown said.

Having been in law enforcement for 30-plus years, Brown said, tip lines work.

“There is no honor amongst thieves and murderers — none,” he said. “This incentive will not only bring honest people forward because of that anonymity but likely will bring people who may be involved, who have a conscience.”

Asked why the department waited until October to introduce the tip line, Brown said: “Better late than never. We are always looking for new ways to do our jobs. We have [pleaded] with the public to come forward each and every time we’ve had a press conference or had an opportunity to speak to community groups. ... This is another tool.”

To reach the tip line, call toll free at 833-408-0069 or 312-746-7330.