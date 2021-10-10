 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago Marathon 2021: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race

Watch along as athletes compete in the 43rd edition of the Chicago Marathon.

By Satchel Price
The Chicago Marathon returns Sunday.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of runners back to the downtown streets Sunday for the 26.2-mile course through the city.

Just like two years ago, NBC Chicago will be providing live coverage of the race starting at 7 a.m. CT. You’ll be able to watch on television or online through NBC Chicago’s website, apps and streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.

Television coverage will conclude at 11 a.m., not long after the first runners are expected to finish, but the live stream will go until 3 p.m.

For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will also be covering the race for the same times as NBC.

Runners will start in seven different groups with start times ranging from 7:20 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park, where runners will start and finish the race, begins at 9:30 a.m. The outdoor festival accompanying the marathon at Grant Park will be open until 4 p.m.

If the live stream above doesn’t load, you can click here for NBC Chicago and click here for Telemundo.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Dear Abby: After man dies of COVID, wife insists on crowded church funeral

Many of his survivors refuse to take the virus seriously, even as others in the family get it.

By Abigail Van Buren

Ex-Cook County correctional officer subject of federal prostitution investigation

Feds say "at least three women" lived in the officer’s Crestwood home and used it for their sex work, and they say the officer gave one woman his badge to use during her "dates."

By Jon Seidel

17-year-old walks into University of Chicago with gunshot wounds

The teen walked into the University of Chicago Medical Center about 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his pelvic area and leg, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

16-year-old boy grazed in West Garfield Park

The teen was standing outside about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

How Jesuits opened their doors to homeless immigrants after the Great Chicago Fire

In 1871, the city’s official Relief Society decided which Chicagoans were "worthy" of aid, leaving thousands of immigrants to fend for themselves.

By Letters to the Editor

Man critically wounded in South Austin drive-by

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk about 12:41 a.m. in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him in the arm and torso, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire