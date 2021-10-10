Chicago Marathon 2021: Live stream and TV coverage times for Sunday’s race

After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of runners back to the downtown streets Sunday for the 26.2-mile course through the city.

Just like two years ago, NBC Chicago will be providing live coverage of the race starting at 7 a.m. CT. You’ll be able to watch on television or online through NBC Chicago’s website, apps and streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.

Television coverage will conclude at 11 a.m., not long after the first runners are expected to finish, but the live stream will go until 3 p.m.

For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will also be covering the race for the same times as NBC.

Runners will start in seven different groups with start times ranging from 7:20 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park, where runners will start and finish the race, begins at 9:30 a.m. The outdoor festival accompanying the marathon at Grant Park will be open until 4 p.m.

If the live stream above doesn’t load, you can click here for NBC Chicago and click here for Telemundo.