Oct. 13 Menu planner: Tasty sirloin kebabs on a bed of orzo hit the spot

Ginger-peachy pork tenderloin

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 to 30 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 teaspoons less-sodium seasoned salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 pork tenderloins (1 pound each)

1/2 cup all-fruit or sugar-free peach preserves

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a small bowl, mix seasoned salt and thyme. Rub evenly over pork. Place on a rack coated with cooking spray in a foil-lined roasting pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 150 degrees. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix preserves, Worcestershire sauce and ginger. Spoon over pork during the last 10 minutes of cooking. Remove from oven; carefully tent with foil and let stand 5 minutes. Slice and serve.

Per serving: 158 calories, 22 grams protein, 3 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 61 milligrams cholesterol, 266 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Chickpea and tomato curry

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon curry powder

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed

2 cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, with liquid

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Plain yogurt for garnish, if desired

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium heat. Add onion, garlic, ginger and curry powder; cook 5 minutes or until the onions are softened. Stir in chickpeas and tomatoes; heat to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro, juice and salt. Garnish each serving with yogurt, if desired, and serve.

Per serving: 330 calories, 15 grams protein, 5 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 816 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Pork tenderloin with ginger-peachy glaze

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes, plus pasta

1 boneless beef top sirloin steak, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

2 green, red or yellow bell peppers, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon prepared Italian dressing

2 teaspoons minced garlic

For the orzo:

1 cup uncooked orzo pasta, cooked according to package directions

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil or parsley leaves

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons olive oil

Coarse salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Soak 8 (8-inch) bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Cut beef steak into 1 1/4-inch pieces. Toss beef and bell peppers with basil, dressing and garlic in large bowl. Alternately thread beef and peppers onto skewers. Toss orzo ingredients in medium bowl; keep warm. Place kebabs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, about 11 to 15 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally (or 13 to 16 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over orzo mixture.

Per serving: 341 calories, 28 grams protein, 9 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 36 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 131 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts (cubed), 2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium white beans, 2 (14.5-ounce) cans drained diced tomatoes with jalapeno peppers (or other spicy tomatoes) and 1 cup frozen (thawed) corn. Mix together 1 (1.25-ounce) package slow-cooker chili seasoning mix and 1 cup unsalted chicken broth until blended and add to cooker. Cover and cook 6 hours on low. Serve over cornbread squares, from mix

Bean-and-veggie wraps

Heat 4 (6- to 8-inch) flour tortillas as directed. In a large, nonstick skillet on medium heat, cook 2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms about 5 minutes or until they lose their moisture. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans; heat through. Stir in 4 cups fresh spinach leaves; remove from heat. Divide bean mixture among tortillas. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Fold one end of each tortilla about 1 inch over filling; fold right and left sides over folded end, overlapping. Fold remaining end down. Open mouth; eat.