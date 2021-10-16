Tie eliminates Fire from playoff picture

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Alvaro Medran and Ignacio Aliseda each scored a goal, but the Fire fell out of postseason contention despite their 2-2 tie against the MLS-leading New England Revolution on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The 21-year-old Aliseda scored his first goal in nearly three months with a side-netter to cap the scoring in the 88th minute for the Fire (7-16-7), who had to win to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys, and we just have to now enjoy this great point on the road and regroup and continue to finish every game with the same mentality and attitude,” Fire interim coach Frank Klopas said. ‘‘That’s all I ask for, and I think that’s all the fans and everyone in the city of Chicago wants from this team, just to leave everything on the field.”

After a scoreless first half during which the Fire outshot the Revs 10-6, the second half got off to a very quick start as both teams scored in the first four minutes. New England struck first when midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum scored past the outstretched arms of Gabriel Slonina in the 47th minute.

The Fire responded two minutes later when midfielder Medran slotted away a well-placed cross from defender Jhon Espinoza for his second goal of the season.

“I think it was a great team effort,’’ Fire defender Johan Kappelhof said. ‘‘Everybody gave their all. We worked for each other, and we [fought] until the very end.’’

Gustavo Bou chipped in his team-leading 14th goal to give the Revolution (20-4-6) a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute.

The Revolution have 66 points, the most through 30 games by any team in MLS history.