 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Menu planner: Mediterranean beef pot roast

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Susan Nicholson
Mediterranean beef pot roast.
Mediterranean beef pot roast.
Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Mediterranean beef pot roast

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 boneless beef shoulder roast (2 1/2 to 3 pounds)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 small onions, halved and sliced

4 medium shallots, sliced

1/4 cup chopped dates

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly coat roast with flour. Heat oil in Dutch oven on medium. Brown roast evenly; remove from Dutch oven. Add water and vinegar to Dutch oven; cook and stir until brown bits attached to pan are dissolved. Return roast. Add onions, shallots, dates, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Cover tightly and cook in oven 2 1/4 to 3 1/4 hours or until roast is fork-tender. Remove roast; keep warm. Cook liquid and vegetables over medium-high heat to desired consistency. Carve roast. Serve with sauce.

Per serving: 316 calories, 36 grams protein, 13 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 3.5 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 108 milligrams cholesterol, 232 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Monster burgers

Makes 8 sandwiches

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds 93% to 95% lean ground beef

8 whole-grain burger buns

8 slices (3/4 ounce each) reduced-fat American cheese

8 thin slices deli ham

16 slices dill pickle

Ketchup

Form beef into 8 thin patties. Place on broiler pan. Broil patties along with bun tops 3 to 4 inches from heat 5 to 6 minutes per side or until burgers are no longer pink and buns are lightly browned. To assemble: Place bottom halves of buns on serving platter. Place 1 cooked patty on each bun bottom. Cut each cheese slice in half in a zigzag pattern to look like teeth. Place half of cheese slice on burger, with “teeth” hanging off 1 side of patty. Loosely fold ham into tongue shape; place on top of “teeth.” Place remaining cheese “teeth” on top of “tongue.” Top with top halves of buns. Place 2 pickle slices on top for eyes. Dot “eyes” with ketchup for pupils.

Per serving: 315 calories, 30 grams protein, 11 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 5.1 grams saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 978 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Roasted shrimp with spaghetti

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 pint grape tomatoes

1/8 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 (15- to 19-ounce) can reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (5- to 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach

2 ounces crumbled Greek feta cheese

1/4 cup packed chopped fresh dill, plus more for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Cook spaghetti according to directions; reserve 1/4 cup cooking water. Drain, return pasta to pot. Line a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick foil. In pan, combine 2 teaspoons oil, tomatoes, salt and pepper. Roast 15 minutes or until tomatoes begin to collapse. In medium bowl, toss beans, shrimp and remaining oil. Add to tomato mixture; stir to combine. Spread in a single layer and roast 5 minutes more or until shrimp are opaque throughout. Add spinach to cooked spaghetti in pot (add reserved water if pasta sticks together); toss to wilt spinach. Stir in shrimp mixture, feta and dill. Transfer to serving bowl; garnish with dill sprigs.

Per serving: 462 calories, 32 grams protein, 11 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 3 grams saturated fat, 63 grams carbohydrate, 156 milligrams cholesterol, 519 milligrams sodium, 11 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

Vegetable beef soup

Dice the meat and vegetables into bite-size pieces; combine in large pot with enough lower-sodium beef broth to cover, 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme. Thin with water or broth as desired. Heat soup, ladle into bowls and top with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Pepper cheese omelet

Cook 2 strips bacon; crumble and set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet. Add 2 cups refrigerated (or frozen and thawed) O’Brien potatoes (about half of a 20-ounce package); pat flat into skillet. Cook on low heat, uncovered, turning once, about 7 minutes or until crisp and brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat together 3 whole eggs, 3 egg whites, 1/4 cup 1% milk, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and a dash of pepper. Pour over potatoes in skillet. Top with 1 cup shredded 50% light sharp cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. Cook covered 5 to 7 minutes or until egg mixture is set. Loosen omelet from skillet; fold in half. Turn out of skillet onto a serving platter. Cut into wedges to serve.

Tuna melts

Spoon deli tuna salad onto whole-grain English muffins. Top tuna with sliced tomatoes and 50% light cheddar cheese. Broil until hot and cheese is melted. Serve with sweet red pepper soup.

7-layer tortilla pie

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mash 2 (15-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans with a fork. Stir in 3/4 cup picante sauce and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder until blended. In another bowl, mix another 1/4 cup picante sauce, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans and 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes. Place 1 (of 7 total) — 8-inch flour tortilla on a baking sheet. Spread 3/4 cup pinto bean mixture over tortilla to within 1/2 inch of the edge. Top with 1/4 cup (of 2 cups total) shredded 50% light cheddar cheese. Place another tortilla on top and spread with 3/4 cup black bean mixture and 1/4 cup cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times. Top with last tortilla and the remaining pinto bean mixture. Cover with nonstick foil. Bake 40 minutes or until the filling is hot. Uncover; top with remaining cheese. Cut the pie into wedges and serve with additional picante sauce and cilantro on the side.

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

3 killed, 8 wounded, Monday in shootings in Chicago

A man was killed in a shootout in Horner Park.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man killed in shootout in Horner Park

About 10:50 p.m., the male was a passenger of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan, and someone inside the vehicle returned fire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Person found shot to death in West Pullman

A male was discovered on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 125th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

By Sun-Times Wire

White Sox to lean on Lance Lynn, other veteran players in ALDS matchup against Astros

As the Sox begin the divisional round Thursday in Houston, the playoff experience of veteran players will come in handy.

By Jared Wyllys

Blackhawks notebook: Marc-Andre Fleury shows off ‘good instincts’ in preseason victory

Fleury saved all 26 even-strength shots he faced in the Hawks’ 6-4 victory Monday against the Red Wings.

By Ben Pope