 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Departing inspector general sounds alarm about police issues on his way out the door

In his final appearance at City Council budget hearings, Inspector General Joe Ferguson took Mayor Lori Lightfoot to task for shoddy record-keeping and an error-filled gang database.

By Fran Spielman
Inspector General Joe Ferguson speaks to members of the City Council during a budget hearing Thursday.
Inspector General Joe Ferguson speaks to members of the City Council during a budget hearing Thursday.
Anthony Vazquez, Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Inspector General Joe Ferguson is closing out his extraordinary, 12-year run as Chicago’s top watchdog by taking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to task on three issues with the Chicago Police Department: its ShotSpotter technology, shoddy record-keeping and error-filled gang database.

Testifying Thursday evening for the final time at City Council budget hearings, Ferguson went out the way he came in: fiercely independent and refusing to pull punches.

On ShotSpotter technology — which his office recently concluded rarely leads to investigatory stops or evidence of gun crimes — Ferguson urged council members to ask tough questions and decide for themselves whether the contract is worth the cost.

The Committee on Public Safety is scheduled to do just that next week, essentially launching a “cost-benefit analysis” of the system, which alerts police to the sounds of gunfire.

“Superintendent Brown is absolutely right. There are cases made and there are bad actors caught because of a ShotSpotter alert,” Ferguson said. “But are enough of them caught to offset the harms that come from aggressive policing? From false positives that result in the police going in numbers into the community to chase after something that actually turns out to be nothing having to do with violence or gun offenses at all?”

He urged council members not to be deterred by the fact that the contract was recently renewed. “The renewed contract has a provision for cancellation. It’s been renewed. But we can say, `Thanks but no thanks’ under certain conditions.”

On another issue, Ferguson noted that the gang database continues to be used, even though it’s riddled with errors and there is still no appeals process.

“It’s been 2 12 years and promises made and promises not kept,” Ferguson said, obviously referring to Lightfoot who campaigned on a promise to get rid of the gang database and replace it with a mistake-free one includes an appeal process.

“I know work is being done,” he continued. “But… we’re still utilizing a system that we know and that IG reports have established is just not accurate and hangs over the lives of tens of thousands of Chicagoans, over 96 percent are Black- and Brown-skinned. We need to clean that up.”

Then there’s the matter of the grossly inadequate record management system at the police department.

Ferguson mentioned it when Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) asked him to identify his “top two or three priorities” that he would like to see his successor continue.

“Our work around the record management system … is impeding the ability of officers to draw upon all of the historical records of the people that they’re investigating that are within the department’s possession,” he said.

It is “affecting clearance rates and affecting the integrity of the criminal justice system as cases proceed to decisions of whether to charge, how to prosecute,” he said. “Cases have to get dismissed if we don’t know where our own records are.”

But those weren’t the only red flags Ferguson raised on his way out the door.

He warned that city department heads are no longer executing recommendations to rectify problems pinpointed by his office’s exhaustive program audits, even though they agreed to implement them.

In fact, they’ve “fallen off the cliff,” Ferguson said.

The departing inspector general took an indirect swipe at Lightfoot, claiming there is “no consequence at all to failing to execute on promises made in response to” his recommendations.

Ferguson urged aldermen to pick up the slack by holding more briefings on his reports and audits. He put in a renewed plug for his 2019 report recommending that tree-trimming be handled on a grid-system, instead of ward-by-ward.

“It would cost us less with less consequences coming from storms, better water management with lesser climate consequences that affect our more disadvantaged parts of the city,” Ferguson said.

He also urged the City Council to hire its own attorney because of the inherent conflicts of having the corporation counsel represent both branches of government.

Ferguson is a former federal prosecutor who served together with Lightfoot in the U.S. attorney’s office.

When he was appointed by former Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2009 to replace departing Inspector General David Hoffman, Lightfoot was among those who vouched for and recommended her friend Ferguson.

That close relationship initially raised questions about just how independent Ferguson would be in a Lightfoot administration. Since then, however, there has been tension behind the scenes, as there almost always is between a mayor and his or her watchdog.

Last fall, Lightfoot hinted strongly that she would not reappoint Ferguson because she “favors term limits” and does not believe “people should stay in office indefinitely. “

In July, Ferguson decided to go out on his own terms. He announced that he would leave at the end of his term on Oct. 15.

His replacement will be chosen by a search committee comprised of three mayoral appointees and two people chosen by the City Council.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Chicago city workers not vaccinated by next week will face ‘no pay status,’ but can opt to be regularly tested

One week after the mayor warned that "there will be consequences" for city employees who fail to comply with an Oct. 15 vaccine deadline, the new policy makes good on that threat.

By Fran Spielman

Grundy County deputy in ‘very good shape’ after vest stops two of three bullets fired at him during traffic stop and chase

"We’re very, very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped those two bullets," Sheriff Ken Briley told reporters Thursday night.

By Sun-Times Wire

2021 Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about the race

Here’s how you can watch in person or from your couch, track a runner, plus tips on how to successfully maneuver around the city during the marathon Sunday.

By John Silver

Islamic State bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

In its claim of responsibility, the region’s Islamic State affiliate identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim, saying the attack targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China.

By Associated Press

Family puts up $10,000 for information on fatal shooting of Kewhan Fields in Calumet City

Kewhan Fields, 42, was shot to death just after 6 p.m. July 22 in Calumet City.

By Sophie Sherry

Reform watchdog ‘encouraged’ by Chicago police efforts, but Illinois attorney general blasts ‘lagging pace’

The Chicago Police Department blew half its deadlines to reform policies on use of force, discipline, training and recruiting. But police Supt. David Brown says Chicago is farther ahead than any other city that’s been under such a court order.

By Frank Main