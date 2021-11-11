Shabbona muskie-transmitter study tops Go & Show: And ice fishing show, Cook County permits/reservations

Tomorrow I hope to see snow flurries or squalls as I am scouting for Illinois’ firearm deer season opening next Friday. Just feels more like deer season when snow is flying, even an early non-sticking snow.
But I digress.
This evening, Nov. 11, I may make the drive to Plano for a topic that strikes my interests, still contemplating.
University of Illinois professor Cory Suski and his graduate student assistant will discuss the muskie-tracking study at Shabbona Lake at the monthly meeting of the Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc. The club meets at 7:30 tonight at the American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St., Plano, Ill. 60545.
FPCC PERMITS: At 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, the Forest Preserves of Cook County opens for 2022 picnic and special event permits—fpdcc.com/permits or (800) 870-3666—and camping reservations—fpdcc.com/camping or (855) 937-2267. Online is highly recommended due to high call volume.
For permits, in-person begins Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Here are the details:
In–Person Sales
Starting Tuesday, November 16 at 8 am, 2022 picnic and event permits can be purchased at the Forest Preserves General Headquarters (536 N Harlem Ave, River Forest, IL 60305) and Dan Ryan Visitor Center (S Western Ave & W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60620).
For camping, in-person begins Monday, Nov. 15.
Here are the details:
In-Person Sales
Camping reservations can be made in person at Camp Bullfrog Lake, Camp Reinberg or Camp Sullivan starting November 15 during office hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday or Saturdays and Sundays when people are camping)II.
ICE-FISHING SHOW: Yes, an ice-fishing show. The inaugural Ice Fishing Swap Meet and Greet is 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Moose Lodge, 3535 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg.
Here are the details:
The inaugural ice fishing swap meet and greet hosted by Midwest Angling
Brought to you by
Wet N Wild Outfitters and Vexilar
Buy - Sell and Trade new and used ice fishing equipment
Seminars from local ice fishing pros
Q and A with Our own Trevor James!
Clam Outdoors “photo booth”
Vexilar product display
and more!!!
you dont want to miss this event!
Show specials on guided trips and rentals
Ice fishing is only a few weeks away!
->Sunday, November 14 2021
8:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Johnsburg moose lodge
3535 N Richmond Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Loyal+Order+of+Moose/@42.3785762,-88.2703631,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x22a96e1aa2bc27df?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiGmqiJnI70AhWhRPEDHVyGClgQ_BJ6BAhKEAU