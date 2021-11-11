 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Shabbona muskie-transmitter study tops Go & Show: And ice fishing show, Cook County permits/reservations

A club meeting with a report on the muskie-transmitter study at Shabbona Lake, an ice-fishing show and the opening day for Forest Preserves of Cook County permits and camping reservations are in this Go & Show.

By Dale Bowman
File photo of a sunset at Shabbona Lake. Credit: Dale Bowman
Tomorrow I hope to see snow flurries or squalls as I am scouting for Illinois’ firearm deer season opening next Friday. Just feels more like deer season when snow is flying, even an early non-sticking snow.

But I digress.

This evening, Nov. 11, I may make the drive to Plano for a topic that strikes my interests, still contemplating.

University of Illinois professor Cory Suski and his graduate student assistant will discuss the muskie-tracking study at Shabbona Lake at the monthly meeting of the Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc. The club meets at 7:30 tonight at the American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St., Plano, Ill. 60545.

FPCC PERMITS: At 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, the Forest Preserves of Cook County opens for 2022 picnic and special event permits—fpdcc.com/permits or (800) 870-3666—and camping reservations—fpdcc.com/camping or (855) 937-2267. Online is highly recommended due to high call volume.

For permits, in-person begins Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Here are the details:

InPerson Sales

Starting Tuesday, November 16 at 8 am, 2022 picnic and event permits can be purchased at the Forest Preserves General Headquarters (536 N Harlem Ave, River Forest, IL 60305) and Dan Ryan Visitor Center (S Western Ave & W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60620).

For camping, in-person begins Monday, Nov. 15.

Here are the details:

In-Person Sales

Camping reservations can be made in person at Camp Bullfrog Lake, Camp Reinberg or Camp Sullivan starting November 15 during office hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday or Saturdays and Sundays when people are camping)II.

ICE-FISHING SHOW: Yes, an ice-fishing show. The inaugural Ice Fishing Swap Meet and Greet is 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Moose Lodge, 3535 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg.

Here are the details:

The inaugural ice fishing swap meet and greet hosted by Midwest Angling

Brought to you by

Wet N Wild Outfitters and Vexilar

Buy - Sell and Trade new and used ice fishing equipment

Seminars from local ice fishing pros

Q and A with Our own Trevor James!

Clam Outdoors “photo booth”

Vexilar product display

and more!!!

you dont want to miss this event!

Show specials on guided trips and rentals

Ice fishing is only a few weeks away!

->Sunday, November 14 2021

8:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Johnsburg moose lodge

3535 N Richmond Rd, Johnsburg, IL 60051

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Loyal+Order+of+Moose/@42.3785762,-88.2703631,15z/data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x0:0x22a96e1aa2bc27df?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiGmqiJnI70AhWhRPEDHVyGClgQ_BJ6BAhKEAU

