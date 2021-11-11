Shabbona muskie-transmitter study tops Go & Show: And ice fishing show, Cook County permits/reservations

Tomorrow I hope to see snow flurries or squalls as I am scouting for Illinois’ firearm deer season opening next Friday. Just feels more like deer season when snow is flying, even an early non-sticking snow.

But I digress.

This evening, Nov. 11, I may make the drive to Plano for a topic that strikes my interests, still contemplating.

University of Illinois professor Cory Suski and his graduate student assistant will discuss the muskie-tracking study at Shabbona Lake at the monthly meeting of the Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc. The club meets at 7:30 tonight at the American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St., Plano, Ill. 60545.

FPCC PERMITS: At 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, the Forest Preserves of Cook County opens for 2022 picnic and special event permits—fpdcc.com/permits or (800) 870-3666—and camping reservations—fpdcc.com/camping or (855) 937-2267. Online is highly recommended due to high call volume.

For permits, in-person begins Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Here are the details:

In–Person Sales Starting Tuesday, November 16 at 8 am, 2022 picnic and event permits can be purchased at the Forest Preserves General Headquarters (536 N Harlem Ave, River Forest, IL 60305) and Dan Ryan Visitor Center (S Western Ave & W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60620).

For camping, in-person begins Monday, Nov. 15.

Here are the details:

In-Person Sales Camping reservations can be made in person at Camp Bullfrog Lake, Camp Reinberg or Camp Sullivan starting November 15 during office hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday or Saturdays and Sundays when people are camping)II.

ICE-FISHING SHOW: Yes, an ice-fishing show. The inaugural Ice Fishing Swap Meet and Greet is 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Moose Lodge, 3535 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg.

Here are the details: