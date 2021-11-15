 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cubs hire Daniel Moskos to be team’s assistant pitching coach

Moskos, 35, was the pitching coach for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate.

By Russell Dorsey
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

The Cubs major league coaching staff just received one more addition on Monday, as the team hired MLB pitcher Daniel Moskos to be their new assistant pitching coach. Moskos, 35, has been a minor league pitching coach in the Yankees farm system for the last two seasons.

According to sources, Moskos will take on some of the duties left by Cubs’ former associate pitching/catching/strategy coach Mike Borzello who left the organization last month.

Moskos served as the pitching coach for Double-A Somerset last season, helping guide them to a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .212 opponent batting average, all lowest among Double-A clubs. Moskos joined the Yankees as pitching coach for Single-A Charleston in 2020 after he worked with Driveline Baseball in Seattle, Wash.

The former 2007 first-round pick played one season with the Pirates in 2011, going 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA and was 32-30 with a 4.34 ERA over nine minor-league seasons.

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Closing arguments begin at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial

Each side gets 2 1/2 hours Monday to make its case to the jury before deliberations begin.

By Associated Press

Two armored truck guards shot, critically wounded while loading ATM on South Side

The guards were loading an ATM Monday morning in Chatham when two to four gunmen came up and demanded the cash, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire

UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "sickening attack" at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and told reporters that the British people "will never be cowed by terrorism."

By Associated Press

High school basketball schedule for Nov. 22-28

The full schedule for the opening week of the season.

By Jack Gleason

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."

By Associated Press

Person released from custody after fatal stabbing in Englewood

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire