Cubs hire Daniel Moskos to be team’s assistant pitching coach

The Cubs major league coaching staff just received one more addition on Monday, as the team hired MLB pitcher Daniel Moskos to be their new assistant pitching coach. Moskos, 35, has been a minor league pitching coach in the Yankees farm system for the last two seasons.

According to sources, Moskos will take on some of the duties left by Cubs’ former associate pitching/catching/strategy coach Mike Borzello who left the organization last month.

Moskos served as the pitching coach for Double-A Somerset last season, helping guide them to a 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .212 opponent batting average, all lowest among Double-A clubs. Moskos joined the Yankees as pitching coach for Single-A Charleston in 2020 after he worked with Driveline Baseball in Seattle, Wash.

The former 2007 first-round pick played one season with the Pirates in 2011, going 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA and was 32-30 with a 4.34 ERA over nine minor-league seasons.