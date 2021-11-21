 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person wounded in shoot-out with Chicago police on West Side, officials say

No officers suffered gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was wounded in a shoot-out with Chicago police Nov. 21, 2021, on the West Side.
Sun-Times file

A Chicago police officer shot a person after they were fired upon during an “investigative stop” on the West Side, officials say. No officers were struck by gunfire.

About 8:30 p.m., officers were conducting a stop in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue when a male fled on foot, Chicago police said.

Officers were then shot at and returned fire striking the male, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers suffered gunshot wounds, police said. One officer was transported to a hospital observation and listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the incident.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

