 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Parents deserve the full story about sex abuse allegations at Marine Leadership Academy

When it comes to protecting children from abuse, there is no room for anything but complete transparency that holds adults fully accountable.

By CST Editorial Board
Marine Leadership Academy, 1920 N. Hamlin Ave.
Marine Leadership Academy in Logan Square.
Google Maps.

It didn’t take long to find out that Chicago Public Schools officials apparently knew far more than the public initially was told about the sexual abuse scandal at a Northwest Side high school.

Last Friday, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez announced that the district’s inspector general had substantiated sexual misconduct and cover-up allegations against 13 adults at Marine Leadership Academy. Ten of the 13 have been fired.

We can’t say this any better than Martinez: “The behavior uncovered by this investigation represents a stunning betrayal of trust and colossal failure of judgment and character on the part of far too many individuals.”

Editorials

But after the latest reporting by WBEZ Chicago’s Sarah Karp and the Sun-Times’ Nader Issa, we have more questions: Who, at the top levels of CPS, knew details about the allegations soon after they first surfaced in 2019? And most importantly, what did they do about it in the following two years?

It should go without saying that parents, and the public, deserve the full story about allegations of sexual abuse of students.

Yet CPS attorneys and leaders long had knowledge of an investigation into sexual misconduct and failure to report it, despite claiming otherwise, as Karp and Issa reported.

Marine Leadership’s principal since 2015, Erin Galfer, was even promoted just months before she was among those fired for allegedly failing to report misconduct. Galfer is now fighting her firing and says it was CPS leadership, not her, who ignored abuse reports.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Will Fletcher said his office alerted CPS in April of 2019 about three allegations and listed the principal as one of those being accused of failing to report some of the situations. The IG said it consistently updated CPS about the investigation as it unfolded.

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinionsanalysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

So exactly what happened between April 2019 and now?

Finding out is just the first step, followed by tougher reforms, if needed, beyond those CPS instituted in 2019 after a Chicago Tribune investigation uncovered widespread mishandling of sexual abuse cases.

Martinez, who is new to CPS and could not have known the details before being briefed in late October, has already taken aggressive steps. Staff who fail to report abuse — not just those who are perpetrators — will be removed from their jobs. He also plans to lobby Illinois lawmakers to make it illegal for school employees to have sex with students, no matter their age.

The district has added more staff to the IG’s office, and that should help speed up the pace of investigations.

When it comes to protecting children from predators, there is no room for anything but complete transparency that holds adults fully accountable.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorials

The Latest

Jogging in broad daylight shouldn’t put your life at risk

Whatever the verdict, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has once more laid bare the entrenched racial barriers to equal justice that still exist in Georgia and in America.

By Jesse Jackson

Art Institute employees say management trying to block their unionization efforts

Workers at the institute’s school and museum say management has used misinformation and intimidation to stall the drive, but museum officials denied the claims.

By Jason Beeferman

Hispanic ward added, African American ward subtracted under plan Black Caucus calls ‘fair for all’ — but Latino Caucus calls ‘concerning’

The proposal from the City Council’s Black Caucus would make the 11th Ward — the historic home base of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and his family — an Asian-majority stronghold, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), the chairman of the Black Caucus, said.

By Rachel Hinton

Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Testimony before a disproportionately white jury concluded last week. It included the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. A graphic video of Arbery’s death leaked online two months later.

By Associated Press

City officials say Chicago will reach 77% vaccination rate by the week’s end

A large swath of the population remains unvaccinated. As of Nov. 18, 51.6% of Black residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. Among Latinos, the rate was 61.6%.

By Manny Ramos

Cubs get outfielder Harold Ramirez from Guardians for cash

Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBI in 99 games for Cleveland last season.

By Russell Dorsey