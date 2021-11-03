Menu planner: Treat your family to lamb loin chops with feta cream sauce

Lamb loin chops with feta cream sauce

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup Greek feta cheese

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

8 lamb loin chops (about 4 ounces each)

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

8 teaspoons butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 sprigs fresh thyme

In a blender, combine yogurt, feta cheese and 1/4 cup oil. Blend until smooth; set aside. Pat chops dry with papers towels; season with salt and pepper on each side. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in cast iron skillet on medium to medium-high heat. Cook chops in hot oil for 4 minutes until bottom is golden and seared. Turn chops and place 1 teaspoon butter on each chop. Add garlic and thyme to hot oil. (Stir the garlic quickly so it does not burn.) Continue to cook chops for a total of 4 more minutes. Top chops with feta cream sauce and serve.

Per serving: 312 calories, 22 grams protein, 24 grams fat (70% calories from fat), 8.8 grams saturated fat, 2 grams carbohydrate, 85 milligrams cholesterol, 257 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Smoked turkey enchiladas

Makes 8 enchiladas

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 corn tortillas

1 1/4 cups green or red salsa

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 1/2 cups chopped smoked turkey breast (about 8 ounces)

6 ounces shredded reduced-fat Swiss cheese, divided

1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and sliced

Diced tomatoes for garnish

Shredded lettuce for garnish

Sliced green onions for garnish

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place tortillas in oven on a flat baking sheet; bake 5 minutes and remove from oven. Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, mix salsa, sour cream and cilantro. Spread 1/2 cup over bottom of baking dish. In another bowl, combine turkey, 1 cup cheese and peppers. Spoon scant 1/2 cup turkey mixture down center of each tortilla. Roll up; place seam side down in baking dish. Pour remaining salsa mixture over top. Cover with nonstick foil and bake 15 minutes or until bubbly. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake 5 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish with tomatoes, lettuce and green onions.

Per enchilada: 163 calories, 14 grams protein, 6 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 30 milligrams cholesterol, 606 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Chicken with roasted apples

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds apples, peeled, cored and chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), trimmed

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, combine apples, sage, cinnamon, nutmeg, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Spread mixture on a large flat baking sheet covered with nonstick foil. Sprinkle chicken with remaining salt and the pepper and arrange on top of apple mixture. Bake 25 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees and apples are tender. Remove chicken and keep warm. Partially mash apple mixture with potato masher or 2 forks. Sprinkle chicken with parsley; serve with apple mixture.

Per serving: 320 calories, 33 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 3.1 grams saturated fat, 23 grams carbohydrate, 173 milligrams cholesterol, 429 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Italian vegetable stew

In a large pot on medium-high, cook 3 cups diced potatoes and 3 cups chopped onions in 2 tablespoons olive oil for 10 minutes or until potatoes are browned and onions are softened. Add 3 cups sliced fresh zucchini, 2 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with oregano and garlic (with liquid), 1 (14-ounce) can unsalted vegetable broth and 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano. Cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Tex-Mex mac and cheese

Stir 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes with mild green chilies into prepared macaroni and cheese. Heat through. Garnish with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. On the side, serve halved cherry tomatoes with the kids’ favorite dip.

Seafood salad wraps

Line 4 burrito-size flour tortillas with lettuce leaves. Spread 1/4 pound deli seafood salad down the center of each tortilla. Top with sliced avocado and sliced red onion. Roll tortillas around filling, wrap in waxed paper for easy handling and serve with baked chips.