Teen charged with robbing Mag Mile stores, tasing a security guard

A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly tasing a security guard and robbing two Mag Mile stores Wednesday evening.

The girl and another person allegedly took items from a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Chicago police said. When employees approached them, the teen allegedly pulled out a taser and they both fled.

Later, the pair entered a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and began to take items when a security guard confronted them, police said. The teen then tased the guard before being arrested.

The other robber fled from the store, and the security was treated for injuries at the scene, police said.

The teen was charged with two felony counts of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery, police said.