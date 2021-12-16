High wind knocks out power to thousands, blows semi over side of Dan Ryan, brings smoke from Kansas

Chicago set two record-high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday while recovering from high winds that ushered in smoke from Kansas, left thousands without power and blew a semitrailer off the side of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Record-high temps of 66 degrees were set Wednesday and early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago-area office. The temperature should drop to 38 degrees by Thursday evening as a cold front moves in.

Winds peaked at 66 mph Wednesday evening at O’Hare International Airport and 74 mph on Lake Michigan, according to the weather service.

The wind blew a semitrailer over the side of the Dan Ryan Expressway early Thursday. The truck was pushed into the median shortly after 1 a.m. near 27th Street and barreled over the wide onto Wentworth Avenue, Illinois State Police said. Two people were taken to hospital and expected to survive.

Winds also brought in smoke from Kansas wildfires, sparked by 100 mph winds and tornados there.

“Any early risers out there may smell smoke,” the weather service wrote on Twitter. “Have no fear — there are no fires nearby. The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds.”

Meanwhile, more than 12,000 homes and buildings were still without power Thursday morning, according to ComEd. Over 100,000 customers had lost power in total, but more than 80% had their service restored by the morning. ComEd said the remaining outages would be restored by 11 p.m. Thursday at the latest.

The high-wind warning was set to expire 9 a.m. Thursday, but gusts were expected to remain up to 40 mph throughout the afternoon.