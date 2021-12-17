 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago firefighter injured in Belmont Central apartment blaze remains in ‘very critical’ condition

“Please keep him in your prayers,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Site of a house fire that left one dead and three seriously injured, including a firefighter, Dec. 16, 2021, at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.
Site of a house fire that left one dead and three seriously injured, including a firefighter, Dec. 16, 2021, at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago firefighter who was seriously injured in a fire in Belmont Central Thursday remains in “very critical” condition.

The firefighter, Mashawn Plummer, 30, is being treated at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said in a tweet Friday morning.

“Please keep him in your prayers,” Langford said.

Plummer was injured while battling a blaze at a two-story building just after 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, officials said.

Eladio Gomez, 37, died in the fire and another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. A woman was also seriously injured.

Plummer had just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the department.

“This is heartbreaking to be standing here this morning,” Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters at the scene. “Right before the holidays, and families fighting, you know, hoping and praying their loved ones will make it.”

On Friday morning, a Cicero firefighter was also taken to Loyola after falling through the floor of a house fire in the western suburb and suffering first- and second-degree burns.

Next Up In News

The Latest

At the Virtual Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Guests Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill. and Madeleine Doubek, Executive Director of Change Illinois, joined our hosts At the Virtual Table on Dec. 16.

By Sun-Times staff

Man charged with attempted murder of 4-month-old boy after call to child abuse hotline

The call was made Nov. 29 after the child was taken to a hospital with "sustained chronic and acute head trauma," Chicago police said.

By David Struett

2021 holiday tournament pairings

Pairings for all the holiday tournaments across the state with local teams.

By Michael O'Brien

This week in history: Chicago Riding Club opens

The Chicago Riding Club held its opening reception on Dec. 17, 1924. Here’s a history of the building.

By Alison Martin

Cicero firefighter suffers burns after falling through floor into basement

Several firefighters were entering the first floor of the home Friday morning when the floor collapsed and the firefighter fell into the basement where the fire had started.

By David Struett

Barack Obama shares favorite books, movies from 2021

"Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama captioned his IG post on his favorite reads.

By USA TODAY