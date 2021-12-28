 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Writers Theatre cancels performances of ‘Dishwasher Dreams’ due to COVID

Writers joins a growing list of Chicago-area theaters what have either canceled select performances or the remainder of shows’ run dates due to COVID exposure among cast and/or crew.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Avirodh Sharma (background) and Alaudin Ullah star in the Writers Theatre production of “Dishwasher Dreams.
Michael Brosilow

Writers Theatre on Tuesday announced the cancellation of several upcoming performances of “Dishwasher Dreams” due to a positive COVID test among the company.

The next scheduled performance will be Jan. 5.

Ticketholders to the affected performances at Writers Theatre are being contacted via email or can contact the box office at (847) 242-6000.

The Goodman Theatre on Monday announced it was canceling all remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol.” The Joffrey Ballet last week announced it was canceling all of its remaining performances of “The Nutcracker.” In all instances, the cancelations were due to COVID protocols among cast and crew.

“The health and safety of our artists, staff and audience remain our highest priority,” a statement on the Writers Theatre website stated.

