Writers Theatre cancels performances of ‘Dishwasher Dreams’ due to COVID

Writers Theatre on Tuesday announced the cancellation of several upcoming performances of “Dishwasher Dreams” due to a positive COVID test among the company.

The next scheduled performance will be Jan. 5.

Writers joins a growing list of Chicago-area theaters what have either canceled select performances or the remainder of shows’ run dates due to COVID exposure among cast and/or crew.

Ticketholders to the affected performances at Writers Theatre are being contacted via email or can contact the box office at (847) 242-6000.

The Goodman Theatre on Monday announced it was canceling all remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol.” The Joffrey Ballet last week announced it was canceling all of its remaining performances of “The Nutcracker.” In all instances, the cancelations were due to COVID protocols among cast and crew.

“The health and safety of our artists, staff and audience remain our highest priority,” a statement on the Writers Theatre website stated.