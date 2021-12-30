 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the holiday tournaments around the state.

By Michael O'Brien
Oswego East’s DeVon Oregon (10) shoots the ball over Homewood Flossmoor.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, December 30, 2021

NON CONFERENCE

Ashton-Franklin Center at Stillman Valley, 7:00

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Rockford Lutheran vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:30

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. El Paso-Gridley, 5:15

Large Schools

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Metamora, 1:30

Normal vs. East St. Louis, 8:45

CENTRALIA

Belleville West vs. Lausanne (TN), 11:00

Cahokia vs. Kipp (MO, 1:00

Champaign Central vs. Glenwood, 10:00

Carmel vs. Centralia (JV), 10:00

Confluence (MO) vs. Romeoville, 8:30a

Muhlenberg (KY) vs. Belleville West, 8:30a

Mt. Vernon vs. Vashon (MO), 12:30

Evanston vs. Centralia, 2:00

13th Place, 6:00

Consolation Championship, 6:00

5th Place, 4:30

3rd Place, 7:30

Championship, 9:00

DE KALB

Ogden vs. DeKalb (JV), 9:00

West Chicago vs. Dundee-Crown, 10:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. East Moline, 12:00

Belvidere North vs. Geneseo, 1:30

Neuqua Valley vs. Plainfield East, 3:00

Yorkville vs. Naperville Central, 4:30

DeKalb vs. Guilford, 6:00

Geneva vs. Huntley, 7:30

EASTLAND

Forreston vs. West Carroll, 10:00

Byron vs. Sherrard, 11:30

Pecatonica vs. Eastland, 1:00

Galena vs. South Beloit, 2:30

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Effingham

Lutheran North (MO) vs. Horizon-Southwest, 10:00

Pleasant Plains vs. Belvidere, 10:00

Charleston vs. Mattoon, 11:30

Centennial vs. Dixon, 4:30

St. Anthony vs. Knoxville, 1:00

Teutopolis vs. Effingham, 3:00

Newton vs. Oak Lawn, 6:00

Lincoln-Way East vs. Books, 7:30

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Orion vs. Amboy, 3:00

Stockton vs. Morrison, 3:00

Stark County vs. Mercer County, 4:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 4:30

Beecher vs. Newman, 7:30

Riverdale vs. Fulton, 7:30

GREENVIEW

Grace Christian vs. Greenview, 12:30

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Elmwood Park vs. Westminster Christian, 10:30

Reavis vs. Aurora Central, 12:00

St. Edward vs. Glenbard South, 1:30

Eisenhower vs. Christ the King, 3:00

Perspectives-MSA vs. Westmont, 4:30

IC Catholic vs. Taft, 6:00

Evergreen Park vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:30

KANKAKEE

Small Schools

St. Anne vs. Grant Park, 10:30

Cissna Park vs. Clifton Central, 12:00

Manteno vs. Adams-Friendship (WI), 3:00

Momence vs. Herscher, 6:00

Large Schools

Legal Prep vs. Bremen, 1:30

Schurz vs. Shepard, 4:30

Lindblom vs. Kankakee, 7:00

MAINE EAST

Kennedy vs. Ridgewood, 10:30

Bulls vs. Maine East, 12:00

Argo vs. Vernon Hills, 4:30

Addison Trail vs. Antioch, 1:30

Maine East vs. Metea Valley, 3:00

Elk Grove vs. Westinghouse, 6:00

Lane vs. Niles West, 7:30

MARSEILLES

Indian Creek vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 9:00a

Woodland vs. Wilmington, 10:30

Hall vs. Earlville, 12:00

St. Bede vs. Dwight, 1:30

Kewanee vs. Serena, 3:30

Somonauk vs. Marquette, 5:00

Putnam County vs. Reed-Custer, 6:30

Flanagan-Cornell vs. Seneca, 8:00

PLANO

Newark vs. Sandwich, 9:00a

Mendota vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30

Coal City vs. Streator, 12:15

Morris vs. Plano, 3:15

Lisle vs. Kaneland, CNL

Ottawa vs. Longwood, 5:00

Yorkville Christian vs. Northridge, 6:30

Burlington Central vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00

PONTIAC

Bloomington vs. Bloom, 8:00a

West Aurora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 9:30a

St. Charles North vs. Joliet West, 11:00

New Trier vs. Simeon, 1:00

Curie vs. Benet, 2:30

Manual vs. Bloomington/Bloom, 4:00

5th Place, 6:00

3rd Place, 7:30

Championship, 9:00

PROVISO WEST

Morgan Park vs. Zion-Benton, 12:30

Lincoln Park vs. Crete-Monee, 2:00

Hammond Central vs. Farragut, 4:00

Clark vs. Proviso East, 5:30

Kenwood vs. Younf, 7:00

RICH

Dunbar vs. Rich, 11:30

Thornwood vs. Fenger, 10:00

Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton, 1:00

Hillcrest vs. Hyde Park, 2:30

STEINMETZ

Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00

WHEELING

Wheeling vs. Mather, 2:00

Buffalo Grove vs. Hampshire, 5:30

Notre Dame vs. Glenbard North, 12:15

Deerfield vs. Fremd, 3:45

Prospect vs. Libertyville, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Glenbrook South, 8:45

YORK

Tinley Park vs. St. Patrick, 10:00

Stagg vs. Timothy Christian, 11:30

Lemont vs. Batavia, 1:00

Minooka vs. Providence, 3:00

Hinsdale South vs. Wheaton North, 4:30

Lake Forest vs. Leo, 6:00

Sandburg vs. Andrew, 7:30

Highland Park vs. St. Francis, 10:30

St. Laurence vs. Schaumburg, 12:00

Conant vs. York, 1:30

Consolation Semi-Finals

Palatine vs. Naperville North, 3:30

St. Ignatius vs. Montini, 5:00

Semi-Finals

Rolling Meadows vs. Glenbard West, 6:30

Lyons vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00

