Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, December 30, 2021
NON CONFERENCE
Ashton-Franklin Center at Stillman Valley, 7:00
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Rockford Lutheran vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:30
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. El Paso-Gridley, 5:15
Large Schools
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Metamora, 1:30
Normal vs. East St. Louis, 8:45
CENTRALIA
Belleville West vs. Lausanne (TN), 11:00
Cahokia vs. Kipp (MO, 1:00
Champaign Central vs. Glenwood, 10:00
Carmel vs. Centralia (JV), 10:00
Confluence (MO) vs. Romeoville, 8:30a
Muhlenberg (KY) vs. Belleville West, 8:30a
Mt. Vernon vs. Vashon (MO), 12:30
Evanston vs. Centralia, 2:00
13th Place, 6:00
Consolation Championship, 6:00
5th Place, 4:30
3rd Place, 7:30
Championship, 9:00
DE KALB
Ogden vs. DeKalb (JV), 9:00
West Chicago vs. Dundee-Crown, 10:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. East Moline, 12:00
Belvidere North vs. Geneseo, 1:30
Neuqua Valley vs. Plainfield East, 3:00
Yorkville vs. Naperville Central, 4:30
DeKalb vs. Guilford, 6:00
Geneva vs. Huntley, 7:30
EASTLAND
Forreston vs. West Carroll, 10:00
Byron vs. Sherrard, 11:30
Pecatonica vs. Eastland, 1:00
Galena vs. South Beloit, 2:30
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Effingham
Lutheran North (MO) vs. Horizon-Southwest, 10:00
Pleasant Plains vs. Belvidere, 10:00
Charleston vs. Mattoon, 11:30
Centennial vs. Dixon, 4:30
St. Anthony vs. Knoxville, 1:00
Teutopolis vs. Effingham, 3:00
Newton vs. Oak Lawn, 6:00
Lincoln-Way East vs. Books, 7:30
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Orion vs. Amboy, 3:00
Stockton vs. Morrison, 3:00
Stark County vs. Mercer County, 4:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 4:30
Beecher vs. Newman, 7:30
Riverdale vs. Fulton, 7:30
GREENVIEW
Grace Christian vs. Greenview, 12:30
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Elmwood Park vs. Westminster Christian, 10:30
Reavis vs. Aurora Central, 12:00
St. Edward vs. Glenbard South, 1:30
Eisenhower vs. Christ the King, 3:00
Perspectives-MSA vs. Westmont, 4:30
IC Catholic vs. Taft, 6:00
Evergreen Park vs. Hoffman Estates, 7:30
KANKAKEE
Small Schools
St. Anne vs. Grant Park, 10:30
Cissna Park vs. Clifton Central, 12:00
Manteno vs. Adams-Friendship (WI), 3:00
Momence vs. Herscher, 6:00
Large Schools
Legal Prep vs. Bremen, 1:30
Schurz vs. Shepard, 4:30
Lindblom vs. Kankakee, 7:00
MAINE EAST
Kennedy vs. Ridgewood, 10:30
Bulls vs. Maine East, 12:00
Argo vs. Vernon Hills, 4:30
Addison Trail vs. Antioch, 1:30
Maine East vs. Metea Valley, 3:00
Elk Grove vs. Westinghouse, 6:00
Lane vs. Niles West, 7:30
MARSEILLES
Indian Creek vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 9:00a
Woodland vs. Wilmington, 10:30
Hall vs. Earlville, 12:00
St. Bede vs. Dwight, 1:30
Kewanee vs. Serena, 3:30
Somonauk vs. Marquette, 5:00
Putnam County vs. Reed-Custer, 6:30
Flanagan-Cornell vs. Seneca, 8:00
PLANO
Newark vs. Sandwich, 9:00a
Mendota vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 10:30
Coal City vs. Streator, 12:15
Morris vs. Plano, 3:15
Lisle vs. Kaneland, CNL
Ottawa vs. Longwood, 5:00
Yorkville Christian vs. Northridge, 6:30
Burlington Central vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00
PONTIAC
Bloomington vs. Bloom, 8:00a
West Aurora vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 9:30a
St. Charles North vs. Joliet West, 11:00
New Trier vs. Simeon, 1:00
Curie vs. Benet, 2:30
Manual vs. Bloomington/Bloom, 4:00
5th Place, 6:00
3rd Place, 7:30
Championship, 9:00
PROVISO WEST
Morgan Park vs. Zion-Benton, 12:30
Lincoln Park vs. Crete-Monee, 2:00
Hammond Central vs. Farragut, 4:00
Clark vs. Proviso East, 5:30
Kenwood vs. Younf, 7:00
RICH
Dunbar vs. Rich, 11:30
Thornwood vs. Fenger, 10:00
Perspectives-Lead vs. Thornton, 1:00
Hillcrest vs. Hyde Park, 2:30
STEINMETZ
Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00
WHEELING
Wheeling vs. Mather, 2:00
Buffalo Grove vs. Hampshire, 5:30
Notre Dame vs. Glenbard North, 12:15
Deerfield vs. Fremd, 3:45
Prospect vs. Libertyville, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Glenbrook South, 8:45
YORK
Tinley Park vs. St. Patrick, 10:00
Stagg vs. Timothy Christian, 11:30
Lemont vs. Batavia, 1:00
Minooka vs. Providence, 3:00
Hinsdale South vs. Wheaton North, 4:30
Lake Forest vs. Leo, 6:00
Sandburg vs. Andrew, 7:30
Highland Park vs. St. Francis, 10:30
St. Laurence vs. Schaumburg, 12:00
Conant vs. York, 1:30
Consolation Semi-Finals
Palatine vs. Naperville North, 3:30
St. Ignatius vs. Montini, 5:00
Semi-Finals
Rolling Meadows vs. Glenbard West, 6:30
Lyons vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00