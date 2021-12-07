 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Menu planner: Broccoli and goat cheese frittata so good, you won’t miss meat

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Susan Nicholson
Broccoli and goat cheese frittata.
America’s Test Kitchen

Broccoli and goat cheese frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

12 large eggs

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

4 ounces (1 cup) crumbled herbed goat cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt until combined. Heat olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet on medium-high until shimmering. Add broccoli and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently until broccoli is crisp-tender and spotty brown. Add water, lemon zest and juice; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until broccoli is just tender and skillet is dry. Add goat cheese and egg mixture to skillet; cook 30 seconds, using rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of skillet, until large curds form and spatula leaves a trail through eggs, but eggs are still very wet. Transfer skillet to oven and bake frittata 6 to 9 minutes, or until frittata is slightly puffy and surface bounces back when lightly pressed. Using rubber spatula, loosen frittata from skillet and transfer to cutting board. Let sit 5 minutes; slice and serve.

Per serving (4 servings): 359 calories, 27 grams protein, 26 grams fat (63% calories from fat), 9.5 grams saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, 590 milligrams cholesterol, 594 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Per serving (6 servings): 239 calories, 18 grams protein, 17 grams fat (63% calories from fat), 6.4 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 393 milligrams cholesterol, 396 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Spicy pork tenderloin with green beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons stir-fry sauce

2 tablespoons spicy barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 (1- to 1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

3 cups fresh or frozen green beans, thawed

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed shallow roasting pan with nonstick foil. In small bowl, mix stir-fry sauce, barbecue sauce and honey until well-blended. Place pork in pan, tucking under small end. Brush pork with sauce. Bake 10 minutes; remove from oven. Arrange green beans around pork; drizzle with any remaining sauce. Sprinkle beans with almonds. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more, brushing pork occasionally with drippings. Remove from oven when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees; tent pork with foil. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve pork with green beans.

Per serving: 235 calories, 27 grams protein, 6 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 74 milligrams cholesterol, 234 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Fillet of Sole with grape and chardonnay sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 leek

10 ounces white grapes

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 cup chardonnay wine

3/4 cup half-and-half

Chopped fresh dill to taste

4 (4- to 6-ounce) sole fillets (or flounder or tilapia)

Dice white part of leek into small cubes; peel and quarter grapes; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter on medium. Add leek and sugar; cook 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; simmer 10 minutes to reduce liquid. Stir in half-and-half, grapes and dill to taste. Meanwhile, in another nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil and butter on medium. Add fish fillets; cook 1 minute on each side or until browned. Serve the fish with the sauce.

Per serving: 344 calories, 16 grams protein, 20 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 8.1 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 417 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Chili

In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped small red bell pepper and 2 cloves minced garlic on medium heat 8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Spoon into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Stir in 2 (16-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium red kidney beans, 2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with liquid), 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1 teaspoon cumin. Cook on low 4 to 5 hours.

Spaghetti with orange and green stripes

Cook 1 pound spaghetti according to directions. Cut 1 pound zucchini and 1 pound carrots into ribbons (see TIP) and add to pot 1 minute before pasta is done. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Meanwhile, melt 3 tablespoons butter in same pot. Add 1 clove minced garlic; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Return pasta and vegetables to pot. Add 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss. Add reserved water as necessary. Serve with cherry tomato halves, dip and bread sticks.

TIP: Use a vegetable peeler to make the vegetable ribbons.

