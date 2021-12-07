Menu planner: Broccoli and goat cheese frittata so good, you won’t miss meat

Broccoli and goat cheese frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

12 large eggs

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

4 ounces (1 cup) crumbled herbed goat cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt until combined. Heat olive oil in a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet on medium-high until shimmering. Add broccoli and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently until broccoli is crisp-tender and spotty brown. Add water, lemon zest and juice; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly, until broccoli is just tender and skillet is dry. Add goat cheese and egg mixture to skillet; cook 30 seconds, using rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of skillet, until large curds form and spatula leaves a trail through eggs, but eggs are still very wet. Transfer skillet to oven and bake frittata 6 to 9 minutes, or until frittata is slightly puffy and surface bounces back when lightly pressed. Using rubber spatula, loosen frittata from skillet and transfer to cutting board. Let sit 5 minutes; slice and serve.

Per serving (4 servings): 359 calories, 27 grams protein, 26 grams fat (63% calories from fat), 9.5 grams saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, 590 milligrams cholesterol, 594 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Per serving (6 servings): 239 calories, 18 grams protein, 17 grams fat (63% calories from fat), 6.4 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 393 milligrams cholesterol, 396 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Spicy pork tenderloin with green beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 to 25 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons stir-fry sauce

2 tablespoons spicy barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 (1- to 1 1/4-pound) pork tenderloin

3 cups fresh or frozen green beans, thawed

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed shallow roasting pan with nonstick foil. In small bowl, mix stir-fry sauce, barbecue sauce and honey until well-blended. Place pork in pan, tucking under small end. Brush pork with sauce. Bake 10 minutes; remove from oven. Arrange green beans around pork; drizzle with any remaining sauce. Sprinkle beans with almonds. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more, brushing pork occasionally with drippings. Remove from oven when internal temperature reaches 145 degrees; tent pork with foil. Let stand 5 minutes. Serve pork with green beans.

Per serving: 235 calories, 27 grams protein, 6 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 74 milligrams cholesterol, 234 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Fillet of Sole with grape and chardonnay sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 leek

10 ounces white grapes

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 cup chardonnay wine

3/4 cup half-and-half

Chopped fresh dill to taste

4 (4- to 6-ounce) sole fillets (or flounder or tilapia)

Dice white part of leek into small cubes; peel and quarter grapes; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter on medium. Add leek and sugar; cook 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; simmer 10 minutes to reduce liquid. Stir in half-and-half, grapes and dill to taste. Meanwhile, in another nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil and butter on medium. Add fish fillets; cook 1 minute on each side or until browned. Serve the fish with the sauce.

Per serving: 344 calories, 16 grams protein, 20 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 8.1 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 417 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Chili

In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, 1 chopped onion, 1 chopped small red bell pepper and 2 cloves minced garlic on medium heat 8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Spoon into a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Stir in 2 (16-ounce) cans rinsed reduced-sodium red kidney beans, 2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with liquid), 2 tablespoons chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1 teaspoon cumin. Cook on low 4 to 5 hours.

Spaghetti with orange and green stripes

Cook 1 pound spaghetti according to directions. Cut 1 pound zucchini and 1 pound carrots into ribbons (see TIP) and add to pot 1 minute before pasta is done. Drain, reserving 1 cup pasta water. Meanwhile, melt 3 tablespoons butter in same pot. Add 1 clove minced garlic; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Return pasta and vegetables to pot. Add 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; toss. Add reserved water as necessary. Serve with cherry tomato halves, dip and bread sticks.

TIP: Use a vegetable peeler to make the vegetable ribbons.