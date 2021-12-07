‘Biggest deer I’ve ever put my hands on!’ Why yes, that would earn Buck of the Week honors

Kevin Clancy nominated the monster buck his brother-in-law, Luke Fatland, took in central Illinois last month. For perspective, Fatland, of Sandwich, is 6-3 and 250 pounds. The buck had 17 points with one broken off on the back side.

“If I scored him correctly he green scored non-typical 221 1/4 [inches],195 typical,” Clancy messaged. “I’m not a professional scorer, but I should be close. He’s the biggest deer I’ve ever put my hands on!”

The antlers of deer are scored by adding and subtracting various measurements in inches. Green-scored is an early unofficial measurement. To be officially measured, the antlers must dry for at least 60 days.

It’s a deer worth a look from another side.

