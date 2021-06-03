Chicago Sun-Times journalism recognized with national, state and regional honors

Over the past year, Chicago Sun-Times journalism has received a host of national, state and regional honors. The awards recognize a wide range of work by 33 individual Sun-Times journalists, the newspaper’s editorial board and the entire staff.

They include:

National Association of Black Journalists

On Dec. 4, work published by the Sun-Times was honored with five NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards recognizing “journalism that best covers the Black experience or addresses issues affecting the worldwide Black community.” The awards went to three Sun-Times staffers, one opinion columnist and a reporter for The Trace who wrote the story for that news organization and the Sun-Times:

In December 2020, one staff member received recognition from the NABJ for lifetime achievement, and six Sun-Times staffers received honors for three powerful stories:

Mary Mitchell | Enshrined in the NABJ Hall of Fame, recognizing the work she’s done over the span of her career.

first place for best feature for her July 26, 2019, report “A century of progress but still an invisible divide,” in which she wrote about how much — and how little — has changed in Chicago since the city’s 1919 race riots. Carlos Ballesteros, Tom Schuba, Jon Seidel and Rachel Hinton | NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards, first place in the category “news-single story” for “Rev. Leon Finney Jr.’s free fall,” published Sept. 8, 2019, an examination of the precarious finances of a clout-heavy minister with decades of government contracts.

Society for Features Journalism

In September 2021, two Sun-Times staffers received recognition — including one top honor — in the Society for Features Journalism’s Excellence-in-Features Awards:

Maureen O’Donnell | Society for Features Journalism’s 2021 Excellence-in-Features Awards, first place for best short feature for her Sept. 22, 2020, story “Pound cake another pandemic loss, long the queen dessert at many funeral repasts.” The contest judges called her story “ funny and sweet,” saying her “descriptions of the repast food are mouth-watering” and praising “the gentle humor” of her writing.

National Society of Newspaper Columnists

Mark Brown | National Society of Newspaper Columnists, first place, general column writing, recognized for these two columns published in 2020:

‘Ghosts of summers past: When the big worries were bees, barbed wire, bullies — and that bull’

‘A 7-decade love story cut short by coronavirus’

Steve Greenberg | National Society of Newspaper Columnists, third place, sports columns, recognized for these two columns published in 2020:

‘Down but never out’

‘One-handed player’s passion for hoops has no limits’

National Headliner Awards

Nader Issa | National Headliner Awards, second place, education beat reporting, recognized for his reporting on the Chicago Public Schools. Three of his stories were honored for best education beat reporting in 2020:

‘At CPS high schools, a stark racial divide on when cops are called on students and arrests’

‘Inside the life of a homeless Chicago student in the age of the coronavirus: Fear of failing — or not surviving

‘From 1619 to now: How CPS students are learning about black history and white supremacy — and how that’s helping them understand George Floyd’

Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards

In May 2021, Sun-Times journalists were recognized with 10 first-place honors in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards for work published in 2020. Awards included breaking news coverage, best website, video storytelling, enterprise reporting, sports columns and editorial writing.

The Sun-Times also swept the statewide competition’s three top honors — for general excellence (for the best showing overall in all categories), a best-in-show “sweepstakes” honor selected from among the winners in all categories and “news innovator of the year.”

One staff member also received a lifetime achievement recognition.

The Sun-Times staff also swept 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in two categories — sports columns and editorial writing — and was recognized with 1st and 2nd place awards for video storytelling and enterprise reporting.

The top honors

Mary Mitchell | Lincoln League of Journalists induction, a lifetime achievement honor “bestowed on professionals whose careers have greatly advanced the cause of newspaper journalism in Illinois.”

a lifetime achievement honor “bestowed on professionals whose careers have greatly advanced the cause of newspaper journalism in Illinois.” Sun-Times staff | General excellence, first place, recognized for the best overall showing among big-circulation newspapers in the competition.

recognized for the best overall showing among big-circulation newspapers in the competition. Frank Main and Andy Grimm | Editorial / writing sweepstakes winner, recognized for the investigative series “Long delays for justice.”

who got third place for sports columns for these two columns: ‘Down but never out,’ and ‘One-handed player’s passion for hoops has no limits,’. Paul Saltzman and Alice Bazerghi | “News innovator of the year,” recognized for a yearlong daily reader outreach that used a daily newsletter and social media to solicit readers on their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and their views on issues related to the pandemic. This effort produced dozens of stories (including multiple page 1 stories) and a curated stream of the findings.

Other IAPME Awards first-place honors

Studs Terkel Community Media Awards

In May 2021, Maureen O’Donnell received the Studs Terkel Community Media Awards for her obituaries that provide an insightful look into the lives of ordinary people in and around Chicago. The honor spotlights journalists “whose work is driven by service and connection to their communities.”

Maureen O’Donnell | Studs Terkel Community Media Awards, recognized for a selection of obituaries.

Illinois Press Association Editorial Excellence Contest

In May, Sun-Times journalists were recognized with 22 first-place awards in the Illinois Press Association’s editorial excellence contest for work published in 2020 — as well as an award in the IPA’s advertising contest for the best newspaper promotion for “Lost and found: rescuing the Sun-Times photo archive,” a print and video report by Brian Ernst, Ashlee Rezin Garcia and Brian Rich.

The winning entries included top honors for: editorial writing, sports coverage, news reporting, government beat coverage, business reporting, obituary writing, feature writing, columns, photography, design, graphics, video journalism, best website, best coverage of taxes, investigative reporting and agricultural coverage.

Eric White | single-page design, for a front-page design highlighting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun-Times staff | newspaper design, recognizing outstanding design throughout the newspaper based on two complete editions.

recognizing outstanding design throughout the newspaper based on two complete editions. Darel Jevens | headline writing, for selection of five headlines.

for selection of five headlines. Sun-Times sports staff | sports section, recognizing outstanding work based on two sample sports sections.

recognizing outstanding work based on two sample sports sections. Sun-Times sports staff | special section, recognizing “Visionaries,” a 2020 baseball preview section.

recognizing “Visionaries,” a 2020 baseball preview section. Ben Pope | sports feature, for “Last fan standing,” for a story, told through the eyes of fans who were there, of the last pro sports game in Chicago before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down.

for “Last fan standing,” for a story, told through the eyes of fans who were there, of the last pro sports game in Chicago before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down. Tom Schuba | agriculture reporting, for “ ‘Epic failure’ on legal weed licensing in Illinois” series.

for “ ‘Epic failure’ on legal weed licensing in Illinois” series. Rachel Hinton, Ashlee Rezin Garcia, Brian Rich and Brian Ernst | video journalism, recognized for “Resettlement, reunification and romance,” the richly reported story — in print and video — of a refugee couple finally together in the United States after nearly four years apart.

recognized for “Resettlement, reunification and romance,” the richly reported story — in print and video — of a refugee couple finally together in the United States after nearly four years apart. Sun-Times staff | Best website, recognized for chicago.suntimes.com, the Chicago Sun-Times’ main web portal.

recognized for chicago.suntimes.com, the Chicago Sun-Times’ main web portal. Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrick | best coverage of taxation, Maurice Scott Award, recognized for a series of investigative reports documenting failures by the Cook County Land Bank Authority.

and recognized for a series of investigative reports documenting failures by the Cook County Land Bank Authority. Frank Main and Andy Grimm | investigative / enterprise reporting, Knight Chair Award, recognized for the investigative series “Long delays for justice.”

Peter Lisagor Awards for Exemplary Journalism

In May, Sun-Times journalists were recognized with 12 top honors in the Peter Lisagor Awards for Exemplary Journalism, sponsored by the Chicago Headline Club, an affiliate of the Society of Professional Journalists, for work published in 2020.

The winning entries included “bests” for politics and government reporting, columns, editorial writing, business reporting, sports writing, design and breaking news coverage.

Altogether, 14 individual Sun-Times staffers — as well as the Sun-Times staff for the year-in-review special section, best news website, best email newsletter and general excellence in online journalism — won top honors.

Sun-Times winners

• Frank Main and Andy Grimm | Politics and government reporting, recognized for the investigative series “Long delays for justice.”

• Ismael Perez | News column / commentary, recognized for a selection of three columns: “Mexican mother raised American children,” “Remote learning bilingual students challenges Chicago public schools” and “Non-voting Latino ballot box.”

• Lee Bey | Editorial writing, recognized for a series of “Keep Mercy Hospital open” editorials.

• Tim Novak and Robert Herguth | Business / consumer reporting, recognized for reports examining “What Chicago’s COVID hospital cost.”

• Ben Pope | Sports story, recognized for “Last fan standing,” looking at the last pro sports event in Chicago before the coronavirus pandemic shut things down.

• Ashlee Rezin Garcia | News photo, recognized for “Burning rage,” capturing a police car set on fire during protests following the killing of George Floyd.

• Eric White | Best design (among all newspapers regardless of circulation), recognized for three examples of page 1 design.

• Sun-Times staff | Best special news section (among all newspapers regardless of circulation), recognized for “2020: The year in review.”

• Sun-Times staff | News website, recognized for chicago.suntimes.com, the Chicago Sun-Times’ main web portal.

• Sun-Times staff | Email newsletter, recognized for “Chicago coronavirus newsletter” daily email newsletter.

• Tom Schuba, Rachel Hinton, Ashlee Rezin Garcia, Jake Wittich, Brian Ernst and Brian Rich | Breaking news, recognized for “Customers turned away as recreational weed sales wrap up historic first day in Illinois.”

• Sun-Times staff | General excellence in online journalism.