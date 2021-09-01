 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

By Jessica Gresko | Associated Press
Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday. The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.
Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday. The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.
AP Photos

WASHINGTON — A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

“In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the court said in the unsigned order.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan dissented.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

After a federal appeals court refused to allow a prompt review of the law before it took effect, the measure’s opponents sought Supreme Court review.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Things to do at museums and galleries in Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the world’s greatest museums. Use our guide to find events and activities happening at the city’s many galleries and exhibits.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man killed in Roseland shooting

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Things to do in Chicago for movie fans

Wondering what movies to watch and where to see them? Here is our guide to screenings and events for cinema fans in Chicago.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

3 arrested during protest in Dolton demanding justice for Alexis Wilson

Community organizers planned to protest gather outside a meeting held by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but said they were blocked by officers guarding the perimeter.

By Sophie Sherry

Things to do with kids in and around Chicago

Looking for something to do with your family? Check out our highlights of current events and activities for kids.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times