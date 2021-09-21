Menu planner: Try these mouth-watering top sirloin, zucchini and potato kebabs

Top sirloin, zucchini and potato kebabs

Makes 4 kebabs

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound red potatoes

3/4 cup steak sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 medium yellow or zucchini squash

1 pound boneless top sirloin steak

Cut potatoes into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Cover them and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 6 minutes or until just tender; stir once. Cool slightly. Combine steak sauce and garlic in a 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on high 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once. Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef and squash into 1 1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers. Place kebabs on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (13 to 16 minutes on medium preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes.

Per serving: 242 calories, 25 grams protein, 5 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 527 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Greek-style skillet supper

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 25 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound ground chicken or turkey breast or lean ground beef

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can undrained no-salt-added or regular diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons no-salt-added or regular tomato paste

1 1/2 cups penne pasta, uncooked

1 (10-ounce) package frozen cut green beans or well-drained chopped spinach (thawed)

3/4 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese, divided

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Cook meat and onion 8 minutes or until no longer pink and onion is softened. Add oregano, cinnamon and garlic powder; mix well. Stir in broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Bring to a boil. Stir in pasta. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 10 minutes or until pasta is nearly tender. Stir in green beans and 1/2 cup feta. Cover; cook 5 more minutes or until pasta is tender. Sprinkle with remaining feta; cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 235 calories, 25 grams protein, 4 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, 48 milligrams cholesterol, 492 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Roasted chicken with potatoes and green beans

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 pounds), trimmed

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, cut into to bite-size pieces

12 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed and halved

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil. In a large bowl, mix together oil, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper. Add chicken, potatoes and beans; toss to coat. Arrange chicken mixture in prepared pan. Roast 30 to 35 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Transfer mixture to a warm platter; serve with pan juices.

Per serving: 475 calories, 40 grams protein, 20 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 197 milligrams cholesterol, 462 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Penne with peppers, tomatoes and artichokes

Place 1/2 cup roasted red peppers (from jar, drained and sliced) in a large bowl. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives, 1/3 cup pesto, 1 (7-ounce) jar diced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes (drained) and 1 (6-ounce) jar drained and chopped marinated artichokes. Cook 8 ounces penne pasta according to directions; drain. Add cooked pasta and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese to pepper mixture. Toss gently to combine. Sprinkle each serving with more Parmesan and garnish with roasted walnuts.

Wild west sizzlin’ chicken tacos

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, toss 2 cups cooked chicken strips with 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon paprika to coat. In an 8-by-8-inch baking dish, place 4 stand-up taco shells side by side. Fill each shell with the seasoned chicken. Cut 1 medium red bell pepper into strips and divide evenly over chicken. Top each taco with 1/4 cup canned barbecue baked beans and 1/4 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese. Sprinkle with 2 strips (total) crumbled cooked bacon. Bake 8 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with mild salsa if desired.