Beer in the Woods, naturally, leads Go & Show: Plus Beaver Lake, a fishing derby & a lunchtime lecture

Here’s the latest “Go and Show.”

5th annual Beer in the Woods: How could I have missed this fundraiser before? Friends of the Forest Preserves call it the “best beer and nature festival in the Chicagoland area.” It’s at LaBagh Woods on the Northwest Side from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, September 25. The non-drinking ticket is $15; the general admission ticket is $45. Go to bit.ly/BITW21.

I am planning on going, maybe with my wife. With all the medications I am taking, I can’t really drink, but I might have a sip or two, considering how many of the great Chicago microbreweries will be there.

The funds raised will go to ensure that “land, water, and life will always thrive in the Forest Preserves in Cook County.”

“What Ever Happened to Beaver Lake?” Michael Dobberstein, a Purdue English professor, will speak on the sordid history (my opinion) of Beaver Lake on the western side of Indiana. It’s presented by the Newton County Historical Society at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Newton County Government Center in Morocco, Ind.

It’s a drive, but my wife and I plan to make the trek, because we are both fascinated by the history of Beaver Lake, which was drained. I have been to presentations on Bogus Island, which was a hideout in the middle of Beaver Lake for shady characters in days of yore and makes for good stories.

Lunchtime Lecture: Iyana Simba, the Clean Water Policy Director at the Illinois Environmental Council where she oversees coalition building, advocacy, and policy development related to water issues in Illinois, will present on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Bridgehouse Museum on Chicago Riverwalk. It’s free from noon-12:45 p.m. Info and details are at bridgehousemuseum.org/events.

There’s just one more lunchtime lecture after this one, which reminds me that I hoped to make the lectures at least once this year. Time is running out.

Free Youth Fishing Derby: A rather unique family event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at Shiloh Park in Zion. There will be fishing rods available for those who need them, food (C&J Gourmet Sandwiches), prizes, and free Covid vaccines and rapid tests, Call (847) 608-3108 for more details. You must register at FishZion.eventbrite.com.