At least 15 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago Thursday

At least fifteen people were shot, three fatally in Chicago Thursday.

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 9:25 a.m., he was driving south in the 2500 block of West 54th Street, when someone got out of their vehicle, approached him and began firing shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Kevin Julian Velasquez.

One person was killed and another seriously wounded in Old Town on the Near North Side.

A male and female, were walking toward a residence about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, striking them both, police said.

The male was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. He was identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Habib by the medical examiner’s office.

The female, whose age was unknown, was also shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

A man was fatally shot in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the face, head and chest about 11:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 71st Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as James Williams by the medical examiner’s office.

A SWAT team responded to Chicago Lawn Thursday after a person suspected of shooting and critically wounding a man barricaded themselves inside a home.

About 4:30 p.m., a 69-year-old man was in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street when a male approached him and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man was taken into custody about 8:55 p.m., police said. Charges are pending.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

About 5:45 p.m., he walked up to a Chicago police car in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said.

Officers rendered aid and called an ambulance, police said. The man was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Thirteen were shot, three fatally, including a 13-year-old, in citywide shootings Wednesday.