13 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago, including 13-year-old boy

The boy was fatally shot in a “domestic-related” incident inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Byron Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Thirteen people were shot, three fatally, September 1, 2021.
Three people were killed — including a 13-year-old boy — and 10 others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The young teen was shot in what police say was a “domestic-related” incident inside an apartment in the 5200 block of West Byron Street in Portage Park around 8:35 p.m.

The boy was shot in the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

One person was placed into custody at the scene and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

In Lawndale, a man was fatally shot near a grade school. Officers found the 41-year-old lying in the street with several gunshot wounds around 5:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Frazier International Magnet School is located on the same block where the shooting occurred.

In Roseland on the South Side, a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting. The man was in the 11000 block of South Indiana Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside fired, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, back and chest, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Other attacks:

  • Three men were wounded Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue just after 4 p.m. when someone inside a passing car began shooting, police said. A 27-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and a wound to the lower back, police said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition. Another man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The third man, 28, was shot in the hand and transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.
  • In Austin, three people were arrested after a man was shot in Austin. The 32-year-old was standing outside about 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of West West End Avenue when a woman and two men approached, police said. The woman pulled out a handgun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. Responding officers saw the suspects walking in the 5000 block of West Monroe Street and placed them into custody, according to police.

At least six others were hurt in gun violence in the city Wednesday.

Ten people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

