In praise of bluegills: A pair of ‘gills share Fish of the Week honors

Guide Mike Norris texted a photo of Laura Hiestand, of Lombard, with a big bluegill from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin. It was thick bodied and 9 1/4 inches long, according to Norris (comecatchsmallmouth.com).

That gives a chance to celebrate bluegill, one of my top three fish along with river smallmouth bass and native brook trout from mountains streams.

In early August, Brian Athern caught his personal best bluegill.

“[It came] on my old favorite the Beetle Spin,” he emailed. “It was from a subdivision pond in Will County. Just under 12 inches.”

That’s a lifetime fish in my world.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

