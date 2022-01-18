Menu planner: Pan-seared tilapia offers a well-rounded and savory meal

Pan-seared tilapia with blistered green beans and red pepper relish

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes; standing time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 13 to 17 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 (4- to 6-ounce) skinless tilapia fillets, halved lengthwise down natural seam

1 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 cup roasted red peppers, patted dry and finely chopped

1/4 cup whole almonds, toasted and finely chopped

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1/8 teaspoon plus 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

1/4 cup water

Sprinkle tilapia with 1/2 teaspoon salt; let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine red peppers, almonds, 1 tablespoon oil, basil, vinegar, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt in bowl; set aside relish until ready to serve. Combine beans, water and 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining pepper in 12-inch nonstick skillet. Cover and cook at medium-high, shaking pan occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes or until water has evaporated. Uncover and continue to cook 2 minutes or until beans are blistered and browned. Transfer to serving platter; tent with foil to keep warm.

Pat tilapia dry with paper towels. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in now-empty skillet over high heat until just smoking. Add thick halves of tilapia to skillet and cook, tilting and gently shaking skillet occasionally to distribute oil, 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Using 2 spatulas, flip fillets and cook second sides 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to platter with beans. Return skillet to high heat. When oil is just smoking, add thin halves of fillets and cook 1 minute or until golden brown. Transfer tilapia to platter with beans. Serve with relish.

Per serving: 320 calories, 27 grams protein, 20 grams fat (55% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 57 milligrams cholesterol, 576 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Mushroom stroganoff

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups thinly sliced onions

1 tablespoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 1/4 pounds cremini mushrooms, sliced

2/3 cup unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 cup Greek yogurt or reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium; add onions. Cook 15 minutes or until the onions begin to brown. Stir in paprika, cayenne and lemon zest. Then add mushrooms and broth. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced. Season with coarse salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let stand 2 minutes. Meanwhile, stir flour into yogurt or sour cream. Swirl dairy mixture into mushroom mixture. Sprinkle with dill and serve.

Per serving: 179 calories, 8 grams protein, 11 grams fat (51% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 15 grams carbohydrate, 2 milligrams cholesterol, 295 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Corn-and-potato chowder

Makes about 8 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces Canadian bacon, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

2 cups chopped onions

1 cup thinly sliced celery

3 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon crushed rosemary

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 bay leaves

2 cups 1% milk

3 cups frozen corn

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add Canadian bacon; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add onions and celery; cook and stir 6 minutes or until softened. Sprinkle with flour, garlic powder, oregano and rosemary. Cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in broth; mix well. Add potatoes and bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in milk and corn. Bring to a simmer but do not boil. Simmer 5 minutes or until corn is tender. Discard bay leaves. Ladle into bowls and serve.

Per cup: 195 calories, 9 grams protein, 3 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 11 milligrams cholesterol, 274 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Burgers

Serve the burgers on whole-grain buns and top with lettuce, tomatoes, low-fat mayonnaise, mustard and pickles. Alongside, add deli pasta salad with shredded carrots stirred in.

Chicken nuggets

The kids will thank you for preparing chicken nuggets (from frozen) for dinner. Adults will like them, too. Make sure the first ingredient on the label is chicken and the sodium content is moderate. Add frozen oven fries and carrot salad to round out the meal.