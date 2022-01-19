 clock menu more-arrow no yes
DePaul loses by a point to No. 20 Xavier

The Blue Demons played without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was held out after he aggravated a groin injury

By Jay Cohen | AP
David Jones
DePaul’s David Jones pumps the crowd up during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. Xavier won 68-67.
Paul Beaty/AP

Jack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and No. 20 Xavier rallied for a 68-67 victory over DePaul on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Colby Jones had 13 points for the Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by as many as 12. Paul Scruggs finished with eight points and seven assists.

David Jones scored 26 points for DePaul (10-7, 1-6), and Brandon Johnson had 13. Yor Anei grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Blue Demons played without Javon Freeman-Liberty, who was held out after he aggravated a groin injury during Thursday’s 96-92 victory over Seton Hall. The senior guard is averaging a team-high 21.1 points per game.

David Jones got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer and Nick Ongenda drove the baseline for a dunk to help DePaul take a 62-56 lead with 5:50 to go. But Xavier came right back.

Nunge made a 3-pointer and a slick layup to put the Musketeers in front at 67-65 with 2:02 remaining. He also made a tiebreaking foul shot with 1:15 to go.

A Xavier turnover provided one more chance for DePaul in the final seconds, but Jalen Terry missed a 3 as time expired.

With Freeman-Liberty watching from the bench, David Jones put on a show, especially early on. The sophomore forward had 20 points in the first half on 8-for-12 shooting, helping the Blue Demons to a 36-34 lead at the break.

Brandon Johnson’s 3-pointer made it 50-40 DePaul with 14:13 left, but Xavier responded with a 9-0 run. Colby Jones connected from long range and Dwon Odom converted a layup to trim the Blue Demons’ lead to 50-49 with 11:27 to go.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: It was ugly for the Musketeers for much of the night, but they turned up their defense to escape with the road win. The Blue Demons shot 38.7% from the field in the second half.

DePaul: Hoping to build on the win over Seton Hall, the Blue Demons came up just short. They wasted an 11-for-29 performance from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Xavier: At Marquette on Sunday afternoon.

DePaul: At Creighton on Saturday.

