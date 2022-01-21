 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to COVID pandemic impact on crew

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

By Associated Press
Adele performs on stage during her North American tour at the Staples Center on Aug. 5, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Adele performs on stage during her North American tour at the Staples Center on Aug. 5, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LONDON — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, “30.”

In a tweet, Caesars Palace said it understood fans’ disappointment but added: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Ask the Doctors: New FDA guidance asks food manufacturers to cut salt in their products

It’s targeting food manufacturers, restaurants and other vendors of prepared foods in an effort to help reduce how much sodium Americans consume.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle at 112th Street

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, authorities said.

By David Struett

Retired Chicago police officer killed in Edison Park hit-and-run

The driver of a Jeep struck Richard Haljean in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Meat Loaf, singer of ‘Bat Out of Hell,’ ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Light,’ dies at 74

The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement.

By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer

Dear Abby: Co-worker brings treats to office, but just for her friends

At a workplace where people usually provide snacks for everyone, she makes sure the excluded staffers see her deliver homemade creations to only a select few.

By Abigail Van Buren

Coop’s Records owner Ezell Cooper, South Side store owner and ‘jazzologist,’ dead at 89

Rick Wojcik, owner of the Dusty Groove record store, called him ‘a legend.’ He carried all musical genres, but his specialty was jazz.

By Maureen O'Donnell