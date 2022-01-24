 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Arlington Heights

Outbound train 611 struck a vehicle around 10 a.m. Monday at Rohlwing Road.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

A Metra Union Pacific Northwest train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Arlington Heights.

Outbound train 611 struck a vehicle around 10 a.m. at Rohlwing Road, northwest the Arlington Park station, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

There was no immediate word about possible injuries.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped in Arlington Heights until around 11:30 a.m.

On Friday, Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle on the Far South Side of Chicago. The driver of the car in that crash was expected to survive.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022

Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week.

By DAMIAN J. TROISE | Associated Press

Police pursuing ‘promising leads’ in ‘almost speakable’ tragedy of 8-year-old girl’s shooting death: Lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said that after the fatal shooting of Melissa Ortega, "the Little Village community has really stood up and rallied to wrap its arms around the Ortega family and really help with every conceivable need."

By Fran Spielman

CPS’ top education, health leaders leaving as CEO announces major shakeup in leadership team

Chicago Public Schools’ Interim chief education officer Maurice Swinney is resigning and chief health officer Ken Fox is retiring, both effective in February.

By Nader Issa

MLB, MLBPA to resume labor negotiations

There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

8-year-old girl among 6 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago

Melissa Ortega was walking with her mother on 26th Street near Pulaski Road when a gunman stepped from an alley and opened fire at a rival gang member, according to a police report.

By Sun-Times Wire

Aaron Rodgers is gone? Thank Dick Butkus and his blue checkmark

The Bears Hall of Famer, and his newly verified Twitter account, wasted no time having fun trolling the Packers quarterback.

By Gene Farris