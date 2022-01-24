Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Arlington Heights

A Metra Union Pacific Northwest train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Arlington Heights.

Outbound train 611 struck a vehicle around 10 a.m. at Rohlwing Road, northwest the Arlington Park station, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

There was no immediate word about possible injuries.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped in Arlington Heights until around 11:30 a.m.

On Friday, Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle on the Far South Side of Chicago. The driver of the car in that crash was expected to survive.