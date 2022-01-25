 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Menu planner: Take a trip to Italy with Tuscan soup

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Susan Nicholson
Tuscan soup doesn’t take long to prepare.
Shadow Mountain/Christy Denney

Tuscan soup

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound mild Italian sausage

1/2 cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups kale or spinach, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup heavy cream

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Grated Parmesan for topping

In a Dutch oven or other large pot, brown sausage on medium-high heat; drain. Add onion and cook for 3 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook 1 minute; do not brown. Stir in broth, tomatoes and oregano; bring to a simmer. Stir in kale or spinach and cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve; garnish with Parmesan.

Per serving: 216 calories, 12 grams protein, 12 grams fat (58% calories from fat), 5.3 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 79 milligrams cholesterol, 668 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Caribbean roast chicken with pineapple and sweet potatoes

Makes 10 to 12 servings (3 ounces cooked weight chicken)

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 to 2 1/2 hours

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning mix

1 (4- to 5-pound) whole chicken, giblets and neck removed

3 fresh limes

8 whole sprigs cilantro, plus 2 tablespoons chopped

1 (20-ounce) can chunk pineapple, drained, reserving 1/2 cup liquid

3 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/4 cup dark rum or additional unsalted chicken broth

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In small bowl, combine sugar and jerk seasoning. Rub over outside of chicken. Cut 1 lime into quarters; insert into chicken cavity along with cilantro sprigs. Place chicken in roasting pan; surround with pineapple. Place in oven; roast 1 hour. Meanwhile, juice remaining 2 limes. Remove chicken from oven; add potatoes, broth, rum and lime juice to pan. Return to oven; roast 1 to 1 1/2 hours more or until internal temperature of thigh reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; place chicken on sheet pan. Tent with foil. Remove pineapple and potatoes; reserve. Spoon sauce from pan into serving dish; add chopped cilantro. To serve; carve chicken. Surround with potato-pineapple mixture; pass with sauce.

Per serving (skinless chicken): 103 calories, 19 grams protein, 3 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, no carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 69 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Per serving (potatoes and pineapple): 114 calories, 1 gram protein, no fat (0% calories from fat), no saturated fat, 24 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 223 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Pasta and bean soup

Makes about 9 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

6 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 1/2 cups farfallini or other small pasta

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 3-quart saucepan on medium. Add onion and cook 5 minutes or until light golden. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook 5 minutes. Stir in beans and tomatoes; cook 4 minutes or until pasta is tender. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley, cheese and remaining oil.

Per cup: 204 calories, 7 grams protein, 4 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 35 grams carbohydrate, 2 milligrams cholesterol, 362 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Chicken salad lettuce cups

Place 2 cups chopped leftover chicken, 1 cup shredded carrots, 1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts (drained and halved) and 6 sliced green onions in a bowl. In small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup Asian sesame salad dressing; toss with chicken mixture. Spoon into lettuce leaves. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper. Serve with tomato soup and crackers.

Turkey tortilla meatloaf

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 egg, 1/2 cup mild salsa, 1 teaspoon chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt. Add 1 pound ground turkey breast, 1/2 cup crushed tortilla chips, 1/2 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Mix well. Form into two 8-by-3-inch loaves. Brush tops with 2 more tablespoons salsa. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees; slice and serve.

Stir-fried cabbage and cumin

Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a wide skillet or wok on medium-high. Add 2 cloves peeled whole garlic and 1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add 5 to 6 cups thinly sliced green cabbage and 1 medium leek bulb, halved and thinly sliced. Stir until vegetables are coated with oil. Add 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt. Cook 5 minutes or until reduced by one-third. Cook longer for softer vegetables.

Tuna and white bean salad

In a large bowl, combine 1 pound cooked green beans, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium cannellini beans, 1 medium tomato cut into wedges and 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives. Break 2 (5- to 6-ounce) cans drained tuna into pieces and place on top. Drizzle balsamic vinaigrette over all.

Crispy oven-fried flounder

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place 1 cup low-fat buttermilk in a resealable plastic bag; add 4 (6-ounce) flounder fillets and let soak for 5 minutes. Remove fish; discard buttermilk. Sprinkle fish with 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons Creole seasoning. Place 3 cups crushed whole-grain cereal in a pie plate. Coat fillets in cereal, pressing gently onto each fillet. Place fillets on wire rack coated with cooking spray and placed in a rimmed baking pan lined with nonstick foil. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until opaque throughout.

