Menu planner: Slow cooker chicken chili won’t take up too much time or money

Slow cooker chicken chili

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 to 8 hours on low, or 3 to 4 hours on high

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into chunks

1 (1.25-ounce) packet reduced-sodium chili seasoning mix

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 (14.75-ounce) can shoepeg corn, rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Toss chicken and chili seasoning until evenly coated; arrange in a slow cooker. Combine salsa, corn and black beans; pour over chicken. Cook 6 to 8 hours on low or 3 to 4 hours on high. Top with cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions and chopped cilantro.

Per serving: 398 calories, 45 grams protein, 10 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 131 milligrams cholesterol, 798 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Rosemary spaghetti with roasted asparagus

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 25 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, sliced

1 1/2 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary leaves, plus sprigs for garnish

1 pound uncooked spaghetti

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for topping

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread asparagus on a rimmed baking pan in a single layer; brush with oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast 7 to 12 minutes or until fork-tender. Shake pan halfway through cooking to redistribute stalks. Cut stalks into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Set aside. In a large deep skillet, melt butter on medium-low. Add onion; cook 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add broth and chopped rosemary; increase heat to medium-high and reduce liquid by half. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Add pasta to butter mixture. Add cheese and asparagus; gently toss. Garnish each serving with a rosemary sprig and pass additional Parmesan to sprinkle.

Per serving: 291 calories, 10 grams protein, 6 grams fat (19% calories from fat), 2.6 grams saturated fat, 49 grams carbohydrate, 10 milligrams cholesterol, 171 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Italian chicken with noodles

Makes about 9 1/2 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 7 to 8 hours, plus 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds well-trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 4 or 6 pieces

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 3/4 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added or regular diced tomatoes with Italian seasoning, with liquid

1 1/2 cups sliced carrots

1 large onion, halved and sliced

3 cups uncooked egg noodles

3/4 cup frozen petite green peas, thawed

Sprinkle chicken with thyme and oregano; set aside. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine broth, undrained tomatoes, carrots and onion. Place chicken on top of all. Cover; cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Stir in noodles and peas. Cover; cook 15 minutes on high or just until the noodles are tender.

Per cup: 180 calories, 17 grams protein, 3 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 0.8 gram saturated fat, 19 grams carbohydrate, 67 milligrams cholesterol, 128 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Cod with fennel and olives

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, combine 1 large thinly sliced fennel bulb and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Roast 15 minutes. Stir in 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes with liquid. In the dish, arrange 4 (5-ounce) cod fillets in a single layer. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. Top with 1/4 cup seeded Kalamata olives. Spoon fennel mixture over fish. Roast 10 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout.