Glenbard West headlines The U’s Game of the Week broadcast schedule

Did you miss out on tickets to Glenbard West vs. Sierra Canyon? The Hilltoppers also sold out their appearance at the When Sides Collide Shootout. Luckily there is a chance to see them on television this weekend.

Weigel Broadcasting’s Game of the Week returns on Saturday. The U, Channel 26.2, will broadcast seven regular season games along with all the state finals in Champaign this March.

“We are excited to get high school basketball back on tv this season,” Executive Producer Fred Weintraub said. “The U has some great games starting with No. 1-ranked Glenbard West on Jan 29th and going all the way through the 32 IHSA basketball state tournament games including the state finals.”

Here’s the schedule of games:

Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m.: St. Charles North vs. Glenbard West (boys)

Feb. 4, 6 p.m.: New Trier vs. Evanston (girls)

Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.: New Trier vs. Evanston (boys)

Feb. 6, 5 p.m.: CPS girls basketball championship game

Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Bolingbrook vs. Lockport (boys)

Feb. 12, 5 p.m.: CPS boys basketball championship game

Feb. 15, 7 p.m.: Brother Rice vs. St. Rita (boys)