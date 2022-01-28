 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Glenbard West headlines The U’s Game of the Week broadcast schedule

Weigel Broadcasting’s Game of the Week returns on Saturday.

By Michael O'Brien
Glenbard West’s Braden Huff (34) rises up for a high percentage shot.
Glenbard West’s Braden Huff (34) rises up for a high percentage shot.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Did you miss out on tickets to Glenbard West vs. Sierra Canyon? The Hilltoppers also sold out their appearance at the When Sides Collide Shootout. Luckily there is a chance to see them on television this weekend.

Weigel Broadcasting’s Game of the Week returns on Saturday. The U, Channel 26.2, will broadcast seven regular season games along with all the state finals in Champaign this March.

“We are excited to get high school basketball back on tv this season,” Executive Producer Fred Weintraub said. “The U has some great games starting with No. 1-ranked Glenbard West on Jan 29th and going all the way through the 32 IHSA basketball state tournament games including the state finals.”

Here’s the schedule of games:

Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m.: St. Charles North vs. Glenbard West (boys)

Feb. 4, 6 p.m.: New Trier vs. Evanston (girls)

Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.: New Trier vs. Evanston (boys)

Feb. 6, 5 p.m.: CPS girls basketball championship game

Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.: Bolingbrook vs. Lockport (boys)

Feb. 12, 5 p.m.: CPS boys basketball championship game

Feb. 15, 7 p.m.: Brother Rice vs. St. Rita (boys)

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

It’s a first: Minnie Mouse trades polkadot dress for Stella McCartney pantsuit

Minnie isn’t the only one getting a wardrobe change for the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Mickey Mouse swaps his classic suit for a purple blazer with a reflective shirt.

By USA TODAY

Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s top games

There are big games all over the area the next three days.

By Joe Henricksen

Hooks, habitat, muskies: Updating the muskie-tracking study at Shabbona Lake and the broader study

Illinois professor Cory Suski brings some updates on the muskie-tracking study at Shabbona Lake and the broader study it is part of.

By Dale Bowman

6 inches of lake effect snow hits parts of Chicago, 4 to 8 more inches could fall by noon

A winter storm warning was in effect for north and central Cook County until noon.

By Mohammad Samra

Terell Johnson ‘championing diverse voices’ in new role with Chicago Philharmonic

The newly appointed executive director says that the Philharmonic’s composer-in-residence program, which began in 2021 before his arrival, can play a major role in his bid toward promoting greater diversity and inclusion.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

At the one-year mark, Joe Biden is in good company on polling

Chances are Joe Biden hasn’t yet encountered whatever it is that will determine his administration’s place in history. But it’s clear that poll numbers won’t define it.

By Gene Lyons